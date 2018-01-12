Emperor, empress to skip sumo tournament after scandals

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko will not be attending sumo's new year tournament as the ancient sport deals with a string of deep scandals, the palace told local media Thursday.
Imperial Household Agency Grand Steward Shinichiro Yamamoto said the Japan Sumo Association had cancelled a customary invitation, issued in October, for the couple to watch the tournament later this month, citing "recent situations".
"We believe their majesties were disappointed," he said, according to Jiji Press.
The world of sumo is currently mired by a series of scandals, one of which has Harumafuji, a then sitting grand-champion, resign in disgrace and face a 500,000 yen fine for a brutal assault on a rival wrestler while out drinking last year.
The incident has rocked the sport to its core, with the national media intensely covering both the case and the sumo association's clumsy handling of it.
Another embarrassment hit the sport early in the new year when reports emerged that a top-ranked referee had sexually harassed a teenage trainee.
Officials with the sumo association and the palace could not be reached for immediate comment.
The royal couple previously stayed away from sumo tournaments after various scandals involving wrestlers, including illegal gambling and match fixing suspicions.© 2018 AFP
Yubaru
If it was truly a "brutal assault" the fine would be double or triple this, and he wouldn't be out walking the streets either. It was an assault, but no where near "brutal".
sf2k
maybe they can try other sports without match fixing and scandals like baseball? Wait, no... Hmm, how about soccer? No... Darts? No... Curling? I guess
Yubaru
Like ya' think that the Royals are going to be given the opportunity to actually say something publicly on their own regarding this subject? Just how naive is the author or these officials?
Educator60
“a top-ranked referee had sexually harassed a teenage trainee.”
It was not a top-ranked referee, but the top-ranked referee.
ZENJI
Did the Royal Couple decide or did the interfering nasties who are the Imperial Household Agency decide for them?
If there is one institution that needs to be curtailed and reformed it is this obsolete despotic regime.
toshiko
Maybe they never liked to watch Sumo? When you sits on front, you can't eat food. During two are performing, sands splash to you and box of your delicious food. It is national sport but ....
sf2k
They don't sit at the edge of the ring but have a private box