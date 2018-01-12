Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko usually attend the new year sumo tournament Photo: AFP
sports

Emperor, empress to skip sumo tournament after scandals

7 Comments
By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko will not be attending sumo's new year tournament as the ancient sport deals with a string of deep scandals, the palace told local media Thursday.

Imperial Household Agency Grand Steward Shinichiro Yamamoto said the Japan Sumo Association had cancelled a customary invitation, issued in October, for the couple to watch the tournament later this month, citing "recent situations".

"We believe their majesties were disappointed," he said, according to Jiji Press.

The world of sumo is currently mired by a series of scandals, one of which has Harumafuji, a then sitting grand-champion, resign in disgrace and face a 500,000 yen fine for a brutal assault on a rival wrestler while out drinking last year.

The incident has rocked the sport to its core, with the national media intensely covering both the case and the sumo association's clumsy handling of it.

Another embarrassment hit the sport early in the new year when reports emerged that a top-ranked referee had sexually harassed a teenage trainee.

Officials with the sumo association and the palace could not be reached for immediate comment.

The royal couple previously stayed away from sumo tournaments after various scandals involving wrestlers, including illegal gambling and match fixing suspicions.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

7 Comments
Login to comment

500,000 yen fine for a brutal assault on a rival wrestler while out drinking last year.

If it was truly a "brutal assault" the fine would be double or triple this, and he wouldn't be out walking the streets either. It was an assault, but no where near "brutal".

0 ( +1 / -1 )

maybe they can try other sports without match fixing and scandals like baseball? Wait, no... Hmm, how about soccer? No... Darts? No... Curling? I guess

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Officials with the sumo association and the palace could not be reached for immediate comment.

Like ya' think that the Royals are going to be given the opportunity to actually say something publicly on their own regarding this subject? Just how naive is the author or these officials?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

“a top-ranked referee had sexually harassed a teenage trainee.”

It was not a top-ranked referee, but the top-ranked referee.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Did the Royal Couple decide or did the interfering nasties who are the Imperial Household Agency decide for them?

If there is one institution that needs to be curtailed and reformed it is this obsolete despotic regime.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Maybe they never liked to watch Sumo? When you sits on front, you can't eat food. During two are performing, sands splash to you and box of your delicious food. It is national sport but ....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They don't sit at the edge of the ring but have a private box

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Careers

Changing Corporate Japan: Forbes Japan’s Women Award 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Dharma Tongues: How Buddha Shaped the Japanese Language

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

5 Female Coworkers You Will Meet In Japan (And How To Deal With Them)

Savvy Tokyo

When is New Year’s in Japan Really Over?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Cities

Gifu City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Festivals

Handa Floats Festival

GaijinPot Travel