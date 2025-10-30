Japan rugby team looking good ahead of tough tour to Europe

Japan coach Eddie Jones talks to his players as they warm up ahead of the rugby test against Australia in Tokyo on Oct 25.

By Fred Varcoe

After Australia A beat a Japan XV 71-7 earlier this month, many observers would have written off Japan’s chances in the main test match at Tokyo’s National Stadium on Oct 25. Australia felt comfortable enough to make several changes with the belief that they could humiliate their former coach Eddie Jones.

With Australia leading 14-3 at halftime, it seemed like an Australia win was inevitable, but Jones seems to have instilled some of his own stubborn grit into his team and Japan weren’t buying in to any feeling of inevitability the Wallabies might have had. They pulled back from 19-8 to 19-15 and had a glorious chance near the end to go ahead before a defensive error blew their chances and 19-15 remained the final score.

The rejigged Aussie lineup was thankful for the win, while Japan could be satisfied with a good performance and belief, perhaps, that they are on the right track heading toward the 2027 World Cup.

The good performance was important for Japan, as they now face four big matches in four weeks in Europe:

vs. South Africa at Wembley, November 1;

vs. Ireland in Dublin, November 8;

vs. Wales in Cardiff, November 15;

vs. Georgia in Tbilisi, November 22.

Jones was upbeat after the Australia game and is confident about facing the world champions South Africa at Wembley in London: “We’re going there thinking we’re going to win,” Jones said. “South Africa are like everyone – if you put pressure on and get in their face they make mistakes. Imagine beating South Africa at Wembley; that would be iconic.”

Jones, of course, speaks from experience, having led Japan to one of the greatest upsets in rugby union history when they beat the Springboks 34-32 in the 2015 World Cup in Brighton. That result was due to a never-say-die attitude combined with an almost insane belief that they should go for a winning try in the last minute rather than a tying kick.

Japan Rugby Union President Masato Tsuchida commented: “Our victory over the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2015 was a historic match that redefined the history of Japanese rugby and marked the beginning of a new era for the JRFU. Our win over South Africa was achieved through an unwavering spirit and relentless training.”

After some frustrating performances since rejoining the Japan team last year, Jones believes his squad have got their fighting spirit and “unwavering spirit” back. “What I’m super pleased about is that now we are a team that stays in the fight,” Jones told reporters after the Australia match. “We kept going. We could have won the game in the end.”

“We can take on the best in the world, really take on the best in the world, and as you saw in the second half, compete in every area of the game. And when you start competing for every ball, every play, every moment, you give yourself a chance of winning and that’s the big development of this team. We couldn’t do that 12 months ago, couldn’t do it. Now we can.”

Jones was also impressed that his team was able to adapt after a poor first half in testing, wet conditions: “The thing I liked about the team was they were able to evolve their tactical plan from going away from playing like Japan to playing a different version of Japan and that’s going to hold us in good stead in the future.” He even suggested his current squad is better than the 2015 version.

But to do well on their European tour, Japan have to find the spirit of 2019, when they shone on home soil at the Rugby World Cup, beating Ireland and Scotland in spectacular fashion before bowing out to eventual champions South Africa 26-3 in the quarterfinals.

The South Africa match will be tough. In their last two matches, Japan have only managed to score 10 points against the Springboks, who are ranked the No. 1 team in the world. Both sides are likely to get enthusiastic support from their citizens in London, but filling Wembley Stadium (capacity 90,000) could be difficult. It’s the first rugby match to be held at the stadium since 2016.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus will have taken note of Japan’s performance against Australia: “Japan have been improving steadily over the last few years, and they defeated us a few years ago,” he said. “So we have no doubt they will come out guns blazing next Saturday and throw everything at us.”

World No. 3 Ireland in Dublin will present almost as tough an opposition as South Africa. Japan scored a glorious 19-12 win over the Irish at the 2019 World Cup but in their last meeting in 2021 they lost 39-31. That was also in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and Japan were praised by Ireland coach Andy Farrell.

“The brand of [Japan's] rugby is consistent,” he said. “They are unbelievably dynamic and hard to stop on the break. They've got some very dynamic, powerful and skillful athletes across the board. It was always going to be a tough challenge for our group against what I believe to be a top-class international side. Every single game that we'll play against Japan from now on in will always be a close encounter.”

Japan and Wales have a long rugby union history dating back to 1973 when Japan visited Wales to play four matches against regional teams, losing three by respectable margins and beating Western Counties 12-9. More recently, Japan played Wales twice earlier this year in Japan, winning the first game 24-19 and losing the second 31-22. Wales have had a poor few years in international rugby. They have dropped to No. 12 in the world – one place above Japan – and will be looking to raise their game in their autumn matches.

Japan have faced the world’s 11th-ranked country Georgia several times in recent years, with mixed results against a team that has played in the last six World Cups. The two teams last played against each other in July last year, with Georgia winning 25-23, which one media report described as a “stunning setback” for Eddie Jones, something you can be sure the Aussie coach will be keen to correct when the Brave Blossoms visit Tblisi.

The Japan team appears to be on the up and buying into Eddie Jones 2.0. As the Guardian newspaper put it: “Japan can take plenty away from their performance (against Australia). If they are the 13th best team in test rugby, the sport is in decent shape.”

NHK will show Japan vs. South Africa live from 01:00 (November 2, kickoff is at 01:20).

