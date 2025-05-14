 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rugby player Warner Dearns was born in New Zealand but represents the Japan national team Image: AFP
rugby union

Japan rugby tightens eligibility rules on foreign-born players

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese rugby chiefs on Tuesday announced a shake-up of eligibility rules aiming to give local players more time on the pitch but casting doubt over the future of naturalized internationals.

Foreign-born players have played a prominent role for Japan's national team, who stunned South Africa at the 2015 World Cup and reached the quarterfinals on home soil four years later.

But Japan Rugby League One said domestic clubs will have to field at least eight players who were raised in the country from the 2026-27 season.

Exceptions will be made for players who have more than 30 caps for Japan.

The league said the change was needed to encourage more Japan-born players to pursue professional careers.

More than half of the players who started last season's Japanese championship final were born overseas. They included former Japan captain Michael Leitch, who has won 87 caps since making his international debut in 2008.

Leitch was born in New Zealand but moved to Japan at the age of 15 to attend high school as part of an exchange program.

Under the current rules, Japanese clubs must field at least 11 players eligible to be selected for the country's national team.

This group can include foreign-born players who have been continuously registered with a Japanese club for four years.

Under the new rules, a new category will be created for players who spent at least six years in the Japanese education system before going to high school.

Teams must field at least eight of these players at any one time, squeezing out foreign-born Japan internationals who do not meet the criteria.

Were the rule to come into force today, several current Japan internationals including center Dylan Riley and lock Warner Dearns would miss out.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel