 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan had hoped to host the Women's World Cup in 2031 Image: AFP
soccer

Japan disappointed as 2031 Women's World Cup hopes torpedoed

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's soccer chief said Thursday it was "very disappointing" after FIFA torpedoed his country's hopes of hosting the 2031 Women's World Cup.

Soccer's world governing body said Wednesday that bids for the 2031 tournament would be limited to countries from North America and Africa, with the 2035 event going to either Europe or Africa.

Japan Football Association president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto told AFP in an interview last year that Japan wanted to host the 2031 event to "raise the value of women's soccer here".

Japan, which won the Women's World Cup in 2011, must now wait until 2039 at the earliest before they can host the tournament for the first time.

"For us, who were aiming to host the 2031 Women's World Cup, this is very disappointing news," Miyamoto said in a statement. "But this decision doesn't change our aim to widen the spread of women's soccer, increase the playing population and raise the level of the women's game in Japan."

Miyamoto, who captained his country at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, had told AFP that Japan wanted to use the 2031 tournament to close the gap on Europe and North America.

Japan's women have not gone beyond the World Cup quarterfinals since they lost to the U.S. in the 2015 final.

Miyamoto said Japan would consider a bid for the 2039 tournament and beyond.

"To everyone associated with the game in this country, let's move forward together," he said.

The 2027 Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

" Japan's soccer chief said Thursday it was "very disappointing" after FIFA torpedoed his country's hopes of hosting the 2031 Women's World Cup. "

Build a bridge and get over it.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel