Japan scrum-half Saito extends Toulouse deal

rugby union

Japanese scrum-half Naoto Saito has extended his contract with Toulouse until June 2026, the Top 14 club announced Thursday.

Saito's Toulouse contract was due to finish at the end of this season but the 27-year-old has impressed in the absence of the injured Antoine Dupont.

The Japanese player has been a solid back-up for Paul Graou, pushed into the starting No 9 shirt after the club and France captain's knee ligament injury, and has played 19 games this season, most off the bench.

Saito, capped 21 times by Japan, will no doubt have more game time as Dupont's return to action is not expected before October.

