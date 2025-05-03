'Monster' Naoya Inoue makes rare visit to U.S. to defend junior featherweight title

boxing

By MARK ANDERSON

All four major boxing junior featherweight belts sat in front of the combatants on Thursday, but Ramon Cardenas wouldn't look at them “because they're not mine yet.”

He hopes to take those belts from Naoya Inoue and, well, good luck with that.

The Japanese sensation nicknamed “Monster” is an enormous favorite in his return to Las Vegas. He is back for the first time since twice fighting at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, first in a no-fans-allowed bubble and then inside a resort theater.

Neither is anything like T-Mobile Arena where on Sunday night the 32-year-old Inoue (29-0, 26 knockouts) will face Cardenas, a 29-year-old from San Antonio who is 26-1 with 14 KOs.

The co-main event is another title bout. WBO featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) of Mexico goes against Edward Vazquez (17-2, 4 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas.

Inoue is a -10000 favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook and -900 to end the fight early, but he also knows he won't have the benefit of a home crowd like he would at Tokyo Dome. Inoue also is fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend rather than someone like Canelo Alvarez, the crowd favorite who often takes center stage in Las Vegas at this time but this weekend is competing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Inoue said through an interpreter he didn't know what to expect regarding the crowd, calling the match “an away game.”

“The ideal situation is to show the American fans my boxing and to win with a knockout," Inoue said. "But more than anything, I want everyone to see what they have not been able to see live in Japan.”

He has achieved legendary status in his homeland and hasn't been taken the distance in more than five years, becoming a four-division champion and the undisputed champ in two weight classes.

Returning to the U.S. is Inoue's chance to introduce himself to a new fan base, and having the fight on ESPN rather than pay-per-view will help him reach a wider audience. U.S. fans will get a chance to see what all the hype is about. An impressive performance wouldn't put him on the same level of fame in this country as his compatriot Shohei Ohtani, but it would be a start.

It's also a big opportunity for Cardenas, who knows what an upset victory would mean to his career. He hasn't been in this type of atmosphere, and ever since watching Floyd Mayweather Jr. win by split decision over Oscar De La Hoya in 2007 in Las Vegas, Cardenas has wanted to compete in the fight capital of the world.

Now he has his chance. And in the main event.

“Fighting for a world title is one thing, but fighting for undisputed is more than I could have ever asked for,” Cardenas said. "That makes me hungry. That makes me want it more.”

He isn't blind to the challenge that lies in front of him and spoke respectfully of Inoue, but that doesn't mean Cardenas plans to be his opponent's punching bag.

“I'm not coming here to collect a check, and that right there makes me dangerous," Cardenas said. "If I was here to collect a check, I wouldn't show up, but I'm here and I'm here to win.”

