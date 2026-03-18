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Japan’s coach Nils Nielsen (L) is preparing for a counter-attacking South Korea in their Women's Asian Cup semi-final Image: AFP
soccer

Japan set for tactical change to counter South Korea in Asian Cup semifinal

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SYDNEY

Coach Nils Nielsen said Tuesday that free-scoring Japan must change tactics in their Women's Asian Cup semifinal against South Korea as they zero in on a third continental title.

The clash in Sydney on Wednesday will pit the two highest scoring teams of the tournament, with Japan blasting 24 goals in their four games to date and South Korea 16.

At stake is a place in Saturday's final against either hosts Australia or defending champions China.

The odds are in Japan's favor. Ranked 13 places higher at eight in the world, they are undefeated against South Korea in over a decade and have yet to concede a goal in Australia.

That record though could be under threat against a disciplined side that made the final four years ago and is desperate for a maiden Asian Cup crown.

"It will be a challenging match because South Korea have threats so we need to respect that. We can't play like we have done," said Greenlander Nielsen, who has a squad packed with English-based players.

"We have a plan to negate their counter-attacking speed and we also have other tactics should we need them. In general, we have to focus on our all-round game instead of just about how we attack.

"We haven't had to use it much so far but we are normally quite disciplined in defending and that will ensure that we don't get caught out."

South Korea are boosted by the return of forward Jeon Yu-gyeong, who missed their 6-0 quarterfinal win against Uzbekistan.

"We're facing the best team in Asia in Japan but I'm expecting a good performance from my players," coach Shin Sang-woo said. "It's true that it's been over 10 years since we've beaten them in a competitive game.

"But we've changed a lot since I took over as head coach (in 2024) and hopefully tomorrow we'll be able to show that we have what it takes to beat Japan.

"Japanese players have high individual technical quality and tactically they are strong in their organization," he added. "To beat them we have to stop their strong points and show ours."

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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