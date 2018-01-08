Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kasai soars through the air during a training jump at an event in Oberstdorf, Germany: he could become the first athlete to compete at eight Winter Olympics Photo: AFP/File
sports

Ski jumper Kasai set to break Olympic record

0 Comments
By CHRISTOF STACHE
TOKYO

Japanese ski jumper Noriaki Kasai could become the first athlete to compete at eight Winter Olympics after being selected for next month's Pyeongchang Games, officials said on Sunday.

The 45-year-old, who made his Olympic debut at Albertville in 1992, will take sole possession of the record he currently shares -- seven appearances -- with disgraced Russian luger Albert Demchenko.

Kasai won team silver at Lillehammer in 1994, plus silver for the large hill and team bronze at Sochi in 2014 -- making him the oldest Olympic ski jumping medallist.

He also has 17 individual World Cup victories to his name after first joining the tour in 1988.

Kasai, who hails from Japan's rugged northern island of Hokkaido, joins siblings Junshiro and Ryoyu Kobayashi, Daiki Ito and Taku Takeuchi on his country's ski jumping team for the February 9-25 Games in Pyeongchang in South Korea.

He enjoys a cult following in ski jump-obsessed Finland, where Helsinki punk band Van Dammes recorded a tribute single called "Mr Noriaki Kasai" in 2014. Polish rapper Koldi has also penned a song about the Japanese legend.

Demchenko, who won a silver medal in Sochi, was one of 11 Russian athletes banned for life by the International Olympic Committee last December for doping offences at those Games four years ago.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

6 Healthy Eateries In Central Tokyo To Help You Stay Fit, Well And Satisfied

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Jan 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Yasaka Jinja

GaijinPot Travel

Parks and Gardens

Mother Farm

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To All Events You Can’t Miss In Tokyo This Year

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Start (And Finish) Your New Year In Japan Right

Savvy Tokyo

Only the Lonely: 5 Ways Teachers Can Beat the Winter Blues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE