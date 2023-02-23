Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Canada Soccer
Kiko Seike (22) celebrates scoring a goal during the first half in a SheBelieves Cup soccer match against Canada Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. Japan won 3-0. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
soccer

Japan snaps skid with 3-0 win over Canada in SheBelieves Cup

FRISCO, Texas

Japan snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over Canada on Wednesday in the SheBelieves Cup.

Japan had not scored in four straight matches, including two SheBelieves games, until Kiko Seike put her team in front with a goal in the 26th minute. Canada starting goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo was injured on the play and was replaced by Canada's regular starter Kailen Sheridan.

Yui Hasegawa added a goal on a penalty kick before halftime and Jun Endo scored in the 77th minute as Japan and Canada wrapped up their final game of the round-robin tournament.

The Canadian players, in the midst of a labor dispute with their federation, again wore purple T-shirts reading “Enough is Enough” for the anthems and they wore purple wristbands during the match.

The United States was scheduled to play Brazil on Wednesday evening in the late match. All four teams playing in the SheBelieves Cup have qualified for the Women’s World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

