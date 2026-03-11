Japan survives Czech scare to stay unbeaten at World Baseball Classic

Kenya Wakatsuki helped Japan stay unbeaten at the World Baseball Classic with a win over the Czech Republic on Tuesday

baseball

Already qualified Japan were made to sweat by the Czech Republic's part-time team of teachers and firefighters before the defending World Baseball Classic champions ended pool play with a 9-0 win on Tuesday.

Playing without rested superstar Shohei Ohtani, Japan had to wait until the eighth inning before they got on the scoreboard against the winless Czechs at the Tokyo Dome.

Japan's bats eventually came to life to finish Pool C with four wins out of four.

They now head to the knock-out round in the United States looking to win the title for a record-extending fourth time.

But they were given a tough time by the mostly amateur Czechs, whose pitchers struck out six Japanese batters including Major League Baseball players.

Czech starting pitcher Ondrej Satoria, a part-time electrician who made headlines when he struck out Ohtani at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, held Japan scoreless before leaving the game in the fifth inning.

Satoria was playing his final game for the Czechs as he wants to spend more time with his family.

He was close to tears as he left the mound and was given a standing ovation by the crowd after the game.

Japan's breakthrough came when a Czech throwing error allowed Teruaki Sato to score in the eighth inning.

Ukyo Shuto then hit a three-run home run to give Japan breathing space.

New Chicago White Sox signing Munetaka Murakami, who struck out twice in the game, hit a grand slam home run in the ninth inning.

© 2026 AFP