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Head coach Eddie Jones has been suspended for four games by Japan's rugby union Image: AFP
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Japan suspends rugby coach Eddie Jones for verbally abusing officials in Australia

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TOKYO

Japan suspended head rugby coach Eddie Jones for four games and cut his salary on Wednesday for "verbal abuse directed at local officials" during an Australian tour.

Jones will miss Japan's Nations Championship opener against Italy in Tokyo on July 4.

The Japan Rugby Football Union said the 66-year-old Australian violated their ethics and disciplinary regulations during a Japan Under-23 team tour of Australia from April 1 to 15.

"These measures relate to incidences of verbal abuse directed at local match officials," the JRFU said in a statement. They said Jones had "accepted this decision".

"I accept the disciplinary action of the JRFU relating to the U23 Japan national team tour of Australia," Jones said in a statement. "Some inappropriate remarks that I made caused discomfort to local match officials and other related parties.

"I would like to offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved. I deeply regret my behavior and words and will make every effort to ensure that this doesn't happen again."

Jones will not be allowed to take any part in two games pitting a Japan select team against Hong Kong on May 22 and 29.

He is also banned from the Japan XV game against the Maori All Blacks on June 27 in Nagoya and the full Japan side's Nations Championship opener against Italy a week later.

He is suspended from duty for six weeks between April 24 and June 5.

Jones will be free to return to the team when Japan play Ireland in the Nations Championship on July 11 in Newcastle, Australia.

Japan also face France in Tokyo on July 18 in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Jones returned to coach Japan for a second time in January 2024, having led them to a famous victory over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup. He left to coach England and took them to the 2019 World Cup final before being fired in December 2022.

He then returned for a disastrous 10-month spell in charge of Australia that saw them exit the World Cup at the pool stage for the first time. He walked out on the Wallabies to return to Japan, where he has family ties and has spent large chunks of his professional life.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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