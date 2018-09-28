Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan to give up on daylight saving time for 2020 Olympics: report

TOKYO

Japan will not introduce daylight saving time for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo because public opinion is against the proposal, the Asahi Newspaper reported on Thursday.

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics originally floated the idea of setting clocks back one to two hours after scorching heat this summer killed at least 120 people, raising concerns about the safety of athletes, particularly marathon runners.

The Games will be held in late July and early August, Japan's hottest, most humid months.

"I'd like to introduce this, but given problems with IT systems and changes in public opinion, it's difficult to actually do so," Asahi quoted Toshiaki Endo, a senior official of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party who heads a committee considering the proposal, as saying.

Japan will continue to discuss with the International Olympic Committee about how to protect marathon runners and speed walkers from the heat, it quoted Endo saying.

Three-quarters of Japanese firms oppose the proposal to adopt daylight saving time ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a Reuters poll showed on Sept 21, citing the time and effort to adjust computer systems as well as disruptions to public life.

Japan is among a handful of major economies that does not use daylight saving time during the summer.

South Korea set its clocks back an hour in 1987 and 1988, when it hosted the Summer Olympics in Seoul. After the Games it reverted to a regime of no daylight saving time.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Public opinion? When has that ever swayed them when they want to do something? Pathetic excuse, to put the responsibility for the decision on someone else.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Screw it.... I'm gonna switch my clocks by 2 hours starting June 1st, next year and turn them back on August 31st. I've just got to remember that everything will open about 2 hours later than normal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Here is one for the public! (sarcasm) Seriously, if public opinion swayed the government here to do ANYTHING, we'd have a new PM by now.....(more sarcasm)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hardly surprising.

Theyre going to be in deep trouble and have a lot of countries to answer to when athletes suffer from heat stroke

0 ( +0 / -0 )

 citing the time and effort to adjust computer systems as well as disruptions to public life.

Exactly how long does it take to change a clock on a computer? 30 seconds? I cannot understand these ‘disruptions to daily life’ they keep harping on about either. Half of the modern world uses daylight saving and have done for decades. Perhaps Japan is not the ‘modern’ country they pretend to be.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

