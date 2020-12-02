Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man and a woman walk past near the Olympic rings floating in the water in Odaiba, Tokyo, on Tuesday night. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
sports

Japan to allow 'large-scale' overseas visitor numbers for 2020 Olympics: report

10 Comments
TOKYO

Japan aims to allow "large-scale" numbers of overseas visitors to attend next year's Tokyo Olympics without mandatory vaccinations or quarantine provided they submit negative COVID-19 test results and download tracking apps, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The report, which did not identify the source of the information or detail how many visitors would be allowed, also said Japan would not restrict tourists from using public transportation systems.

Under current restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, travelers are required to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival as well as sign up for contact-tracing apps.

Tokyo Olympic organizers were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Organizers of the Games, which were pushed back by a year in March because of the pandemic, had sold nearly 1 million tickets overseas, the paper said, compared with 4.5 million in Japan.

Last month, senior International Olympic Committee official John Coates said the number of athletes participating in the Games would not be reduced and it was down to organizers to make them feel safe.

Over 11,000 athletes are expected in Tokyo for the Olympics and thousands more will come for the subsequent Paralympics.

The plan to allow large numbers of visitors from overseas would underscore Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's pledge to revitalise Japan's battered economy by boosting tourism - a pillar of the nation's economic measures also supported by his predecessor.

Suga has been promoting domestic travel campaigns despite a surge in novel coronavirus infections that is quickly filling hospital beds.

The surge has dented Suga's approval rating, with many saying his reluctance to put the brakes on domestic travel has contributed to the rising number of infections.

Japan has avoided the high numbers of infections and deaths from the virus seen in Europe and the United States but has posted record numbers of daily cases in recent weeks.

The Nikkei report provoked a strong reaction online, with some saying the government was putting people's lives at risk.

"I wonder why the government wants to hold the Games in this situation. They must be crazy," one social media user with the handle @nuna-13 tweeted. "Are they going to kill Japanese citizens?"

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

10 Comments
Login to comment

Good grief. Will this slackening of requirements apply to foreign residents too?

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Here comes the mega Olympic global spreader event...

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Better get my full body military grade bacterial/virus/chemical warfare suit ready!!!!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Well done Suga ..if any die hard JLDP fanboys out there still thought that Jgovt actually gives at least a bit of a toss about the average peasant and not just its J-Inc cronies, this should finally show them otherwise.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I can see some silver lining though...Suga,s approval ratings are gonna rapidly accelerate their downward slide, we might be rid of him sooner than expected.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

My intel told me that "large scale" means Chinese.

Hahaha.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Reminds me of that old ABBA song: "Money, money, money ....."!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The report, which did not identify the source of the information

Let us first wait and see if this information is correct or not.

And until next July...how to say that?...Many water is running down the river.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

So you have to submit a negative Covid-19 test. What happens if you catch it on the airplane after the test? I guess you'll need to be tested at the airport or a few hours before the flight. Sounds like a logistics nightmare. All those people coming off flights having to wait inline at immigration, waiting to show their "negative" test to someone. Oh, and I guess they'll need the right smartphone too, like what happens if they don't have one thats not compatible with the latest tracking apps? Easier said than done.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel