Japan to allow 'large-scale' overseas visitor numbers for 2020 Olympics: report

Japan aims to allow "large-scale" numbers of overseas visitors to attend next year's Tokyo Olympics without mandatory vaccinations or quarantine provided they submit negative COVID-19 test results and download tracking apps, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
The report, which did not identify the source of the information or detail how many visitors would be allowed, also said Japan would not restrict tourists from using public transportation systems.
Under current restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, travelers are required to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival as well as sign up for contact-tracing apps.
Tokyo Olympic organizers were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
Organizers of the Games, which were pushed back by a year in March because of the pandemic, had sold nearly 1 million tickets overseas, the paper said, compared with 4.5 million in Japan.
Last month, senior International Olympic Committee official John Coates said the number of athletes participating in the Games would not be reduced and it was down to organizers to make them feel safe.
Over 11,000 athletes are expected in Tokyo for the Olympics and thousands more will come for the subsequent Paralympics.
The plan to allow large numbers of visitors from overseas would underscore Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's pledge to revitalise Japan's battered economy by boosting tourism - a pillar of the nation's economic measures also supported by his predecessor.
Suga has been promoting domestic travel campaigns despite a surge in novel coronavirus infections that is quickly filling hospital beds.
The surge has dented Suga's approval rating, with many saying his reluctance to put the brakes on domestic travel has contributed to the rising number of infections.
Japan has avoided the high numbers of infections and deaths from the virus seen in Europe and the United States but has posted record numbers of daily cases in recent weeks.
The Nikkei report provoked a strong reaction online, with some saying the government was putting people's lives at risk.
"I wonder why the government wants to hold the Games in this situation. They must be crazy," one social media user with the handle @nuna-13 tweeted. "Are they going to kill Japanese citizens?"© Thomson Reuters 2020.
Luddite
Good grief. Will this slackening of requirements apply to foreign residents too?
Paul
Here comes the mega Olympic global spreader event...
Paul
Better get my full body military grade bacterial/virus/chemical warfare suit ready!!!!
marcelito
Well done Suga ..if any die hard JLDP fanboys out there still thought that Jgovt actually gives at least a bit of a toss about the average peasant and not just its J-Inc cronies, this should finally show them otherwise.
marcelito
I can see some silver lining though...Suga,s approval ratings are gonna rapidly accelerate their downward slide, we might be rid of him sooner than expected.
Akie
My intel told me that "large scale" means Chinese.
Hahaha.
klausdorth
Reminds me of that old ABBA song: "Money, money, money ....."!
Monty
The report, which did not identify the source of the information
Let us first wait and see if this information is correct or not.
And until next July...how to say that?...Many water is running down the river.
Kumagaijin
So you have to submit a negative Covid-19 test. What happens if you catch it on the airplane after the test? I guess you'll need to be tested at the airport or a few hours before the flight. Sounds like a logistics nightmare. All those people coming off flights having to wait inline at immigration, waiting to show their "negative" test to someone. Oh, and I guess they'll need the right smartphone too, like what happens if they don't have one thats not compatible with the latest tracking apps? Easier said than done.