Japan to allow foreign athletes to enter after lifting state of emergency

The Japanese government is making arrangements to allow foreign athletes contracted to professional teams to enter the country after the state of emergency is lifted nationwide, a source with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.

According to the source, the government is preparing to allow professional athletes to obtain a "special circumstances" immigration exemption, which is currently applied to individuals with urgent humanitarian and other reasons for entry into the country.

The state of emergency for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures is set to end on March 21.

The source said there are about 100 players contracted to J.League soccer and Nippon Professional Baseball teams who have not been able to come to Japan due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

The government is also discussing details regarding the 14-day self-quarantine required for all travelers arriving in Japan.

The government is planning to give special circumstances exemptions to foreign players taking part in domestic events like the Japanese men's soccer team's World Cup qualifiers on March 30, and test events for this summer's Olympic and Paralympic Games scheduled to restart from April.

