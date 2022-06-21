Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Japan to host east zone playoffs in Asian Champions League

0 Comments
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

The Asian Champions League playoffs in the eastern zone are set to be staged in Japan in August.

The Asian Football Confederation on Monday said the Round of 16 matches would be played Aug 18 and 19, the quarterfinals on Aug 22 and the semifinals on Aug. 25.

Saitama will host the Round of 16 matches with Daegu FC against South Korean rival and two-time champion Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, BG Pathum United of Thailand against Hong Kong-based Kitchee SC, Vissel Kobe against Yokohama F Marinos in an all-Japan match and Johor Darul Ta’zim of Malaysia taking on two-time ACL winners Urawa Red Diamonds.

The western zone knockout stages will be held Feb 3-10 next year at a central venue. The winners of the eastern and western zones will meet in a home-and-away finals series on Feb. 19 and 26.

The AFC took the decision in January to revise the dates of the continental club championship because of COVID-19-related travel restrictions in some countries and the scheduling of the Nov 21—Dec 18 World Cup in Qatar.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog