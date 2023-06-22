Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan to host England in a rugby test for first time next year

TOKYO

Japan will host England in a rugby test match for the first time next year.

The match was announced on Thursday — exactly a year before it takes place at a location yet to be determined.

England toured Japan in 1971 and 1979 but the matches did not hold test status.

Two tests between the nations were scheduled for July 2020 in Oita and Kobe but they were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The English Rugby Football Union said the game has been arranged as a “result of a strengthening relationship between the two unions.” The Brave Blossoms — a growing force in world rugby — met England at Twickenham last year and in 2018.

They will also meet in the pool stage of this upcoming Rugby World Cup in France.

England has won all 10 of its matches against Japan.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

