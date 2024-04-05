Japan to host MLB season opener next year

The opening games of next year's U.S. Major League Baseball season will be held in Japan on March 19 and 20, the Japanese baseball commissioner said.
The exact location and teams are not yet decided, Japanese media said, citing Sadayuki Sakakibara of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization.
Sakakibara last month met MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in South Korea, where Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani and his Los Angeles Dodgers opened the current campaign.
"We spoke about the plan going forward on those dates," Sakakibara said, according to Kyodo News on Wednesday.
Officials at Nippon Professional Baseball could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Dodgers, who also have Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and the Chicago Cubs could be the teams to play the series, Japanese and U.S. media reported.
"It would be great if it works out like that," Sakakibara said. "But nothing is decided at this moment. I was told (Manfred) wanted teams that would deliver high-quality baseball."
Ohtani is a megastar in Japan, where media report about him nearly every day, including his performances during practice sessions.
The Dodgers played the San Diego Padres in Seoul last month in a season-opening series.© 2024 AFP
3RENSHO
By the time next season's opener rolls around, U.S. Major League Baseball are hoping that Ippei will have been long forgotten...wait a moment: Ippei who?
John-San
I went to the March 21 2019 MLB opener at Tokyo Dome between the Seattle Mariners / Oakland A's. I Have always wanted to watch a MLB ball game but I refuse to travel to a place where you have sleep with AR 15 just to feel safe. So I was quite excited that the MLB decided to play the opener at Tokyo Dome. I am keen Japanese baseball follower and been to many of Japan baseball games. I have to say I was disappointed with the opener, the only highlight was that it was Ichiro last outing in the MLB and the mid game entertainment. I left that game with the thinking that any Japanese team would beat both these MLB team and found that the Japan league is a superior league. So if it not a LA Dodgers game I doubt if will be a sale out.
SDCA
Should be held at the new Escon Field if the Dodgers are for sure playing. Would be nice to also have another Darvish vs Ohtani moment in Hokkaido where they used to play. Perhaps the MLB wants to mix it up a bit so I understand them wanting the Cubs over Padres this time around, especially since Suzuki is on there.
Dale Spenser
The Dodgers and MLB should lighten up a bit on curry favoring Japan. Getting a bit annoying.
1glenn
Sounds like a good idea. Mexico would also be a good choice.