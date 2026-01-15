Japan to bid to host Rugby World Cup again in 2035

rugby union

Japan will bid to host the Rugby World Cup again in 2035, more than 15 years after becoming the first Asian country to stage the event.

Japan Rugby Football Union president Masato Tsuchida said an expression of interest had been submitted to the sport's governing body, World Rugby.

"The World Cup gets bigger each year and it would need all of Japan to get behind it," he said on Wednesday. "I want us to hold the best World Cup ever, for the sports world and for Japan itself."

Japan staged the tournament in 2019, with the host country reaching the quarterfinals for the first time.

Australia will host the next edition of the tournament in 2027, with the United States staging the event for the first time in 2031.

Japan is likely to face competition to host the 2035 edition from Italy, Spain and the Middle East. World Rugby is expected to select a preferred host in May 2027 and make an official decision in November the same year.

"In today's world, where divisions are often highlighted, we believe Japan's strength and spirit are important," said Tsuchida.

