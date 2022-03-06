Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Japan tops medal count at FISU Speed Skating Championship

0 Comments
LAKE PLACID, N.Y.

Japan’s Yuto Tanigaki won the men’s mass start title, while teammate Yuka Takahashi claimed the women’s crown Saturday on the final day of the FISU World University Speed Skating Championship.

The German pair of Lea-Sophie Scholz and Michael Roth raced to the mixed team relay gold medal.

“I worked with my teammate Kota Mitsui, who basically skated in front of me the whole time to help me save energy,” said Tanigaki, who topped the 14-skater field with a time of 9 minutes, 23.55 seconds. “The whole strategy was to get me gold at the end. So, he did his job really well and I got the win because of that.”

The strategy also paid off for Mitsui, who finished the 16 laps around the 400-meter James C. Sheffield Speed Skating Oval in 9:24.43 to take the bronze medal just behind Matthe Pronk of the Netherlands, who claimed silver in 9:23.80.

Takahashi said she won because she remained patient and listened to her coach’s instructions throughout her race. She finished her 16 laps in 10:19.23.

“I had a lot of instruction from my coach, so I basically listened to that and did what I had to do to win the whole race,” she said.

German Josephine Heimerl skated to silver in 10:19.52, while Hungary’s Abigel Mercs was third in 10:20.60.

Scholz and Roth won the mixed team relay by more than six seconds over silver medalists Mercs and Botond Bejczi of Hungary. The German pair clocked a championship record time of 3:10.07, while Mercs and Bejczi teamed to post a finish time of 3:16.14. Poland’s Iga Wojtasik and Dawid Burzykowski won the bronze in 3:17.04.

“She (Scholz) did a great job, and then I brought it home. It was good teamwork,” Roth said.

Japan won the overall medal count with eight — four gold, three silver and one bronze. Germany was second with three gold, three silver and one bronze. The Netherlands also won seven — one gold, three silver and four bronze.

The United States, which had won only two medals in the five previous FISU Championship events, captured three gold and three bronze medals.

Many of the college athletes who participated will return to Lake Placid next January for the 2023 FISU World University Games.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel