 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Machida Zelvia beat South Korea's Gangwon in their Asian Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday Image: JIJI PRESS/AFP
soccer

Machida, Buriram advance in Asian Champions League

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Machida Zelvia booked their place in the Asian Champions League quarterfinals in their competition debut after beating South Korea's Gangwon 1-0 in Tuesday's last 16 second leg.

Thailand's Buriram United joined them in the last eight after squeezing past Australia's Melbourne City 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Machida, who were playing non-league football less than 15 years ago, went through 1-0 on aggregate after Hotaka Nakamura's first-half header made the difference.

"We were determined to make history for Machida," said Nakamura. "It was a tough game but we have written a new page for the club. Now we move on to the next stage and we want to show everyone something great."

The Asian Champions League becomes a single-leg knock-out competition from the quarterfinals onwards, with all games set to be played in Saudi Arabia next month.

The Asian Football Confederation last week postponed last-16 matches played by clubs in the Middle East after the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Machida and Gangwon kicked off for the second leg of their tie at the Japanese club's homely stadium in the suburbs of Tokyo after a 0-0 draw in South Korea last week.

Machida suffered an early blow when Japan international winger Yuki Soma was forced off with an injury in the 12th minute.

His replacement Na Sang-ho supplied the cross for the winning goal in the 25th minute as Nakamura ran in at the back post to head home.

Machida, who had never played in the Japanese first division until 2024, won last season's domestic Emperor's Cup.

Buriram came through a tense tie with Melbourne despite losing midfielder Robert Zulj to a red card after just 20 minutes.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was the hero in the shoot-out, saving twice before Australian Kenny Dougall slammed home the winning spot kick.

The win meant Buriram qualified for the quarterfinals for the second successive season.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo