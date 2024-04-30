 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's players celebrate after winning their U-23 Asian Cup semifinal match between Iraq and Japan in Doha, Qatar, on Monday. Image: AP/Hussein Sayed
soccer

Japan, Uzbekistan qualify for men's Olympic soccer by reaching Under-23 Asian Cup final

0 Comments
DOHA, Qatar

Uzbekistan qualified for men's Olympic soccer after years of near-misses by reaching the Under-23 Asian Cup final on Monday.

The Uzbeks beat Indonesia 2-0 in the semifinals and will face Japan in the final on Friday.

Japan secured an eighth consecutive Olympic appearance by defeating Iraq 2-1.

The top three teams qualify automatically for the Paris Games and Iraq and Indonesia will meet in Thursday’s playoff to decide the remaining place.

Uzbekistan has had an unlucky run. It won the biennial Asian tournament in the non-Olympic years of 2018 and 2022. In 2020, the team finished fourth, missing out on the Tokyo Games after losing the playoff against Australia.

There was no heartbreak this time. Khusain Norchaev scored midway through the second half and Pratama Arhan conceded an own goal four minutes from the end at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Uzbekistan captain Abdurauf Buriev was delighted to secure an historic Olympic berth but still wanted the Asian title.

“It is a very big moment in my career,” the midfielder said. "It was a very emotional match and we still have one game to prepare for.”

Japan scored twice in the first half to take control against Iraq. Mao Hosoya and Ryotaro Araki got the goals.

The Indonesia-Iraq loser will face Guinea in a playoff in May with a place in Paris at stake.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog