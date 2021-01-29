Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Jun Endo at last year's SheBelieves Cup. Asian champions Japan have withdrawn from this year's tournament over the country's coronavirus crisis Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
soccer

Japan withdraws from SheBelieves Cup over virus

By Sarah Stier
LOS ANGELES

Japan has withdrawn from the SheBelieves Cup women's international soccer tournament due to take place in Florida next month because of the country's surging coronavirus crisis.

A statement from the United States Soccer Federation said the reigning Asian champions would be replaced by Argentina in the four-nation event which also includes Brazil and Canada as well as hosts the USA.

The USSF said the previously arranged schedule of fixtures would remain the same, with Argentina slotting into Japan's place.

The round-robin tournament kicks off at Orlando's Exploria Stadium with double-headers between Brazil and Argentina followed by the USA against Canada.

Japan's withdrawal comes with large parts of the country under a state of emergency following a surge in COVID-19 cases just six months before Tokyo is due to stage the Olympic games.

Florida has been one of the worst-hit U.S. states during the pandemic, but has continued to host high-profile sporting events, including the finale to last year's NBA season and Major League's Soccer's restart tournament.

U.S. Soccer said Thursday that the SheBelieves Cup would take place in a similarly tightly controlled environment.

All participating teams and staff entering the bubble will be tested for COVID-19 before traveling, upon arrival and every two days thereafter.

Teams will not begin full training until the results of all arrival tests have been processed, while attendance for each game will be limited.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

