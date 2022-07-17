Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seven members of the Japan team at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon have tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: AFP
athletics

7 of Japan's team at World Athletics Championships hit by COVID

EUGENE, Ore

Seven members of Japan's team at the World Athletics Championships, including two marathon runners, have tested positive for Covid-19, organizers said Saturday.

A joint statement from World Athletics, the Japan Association of Athletics Federations and local organizers said the outbreak had hit endurance athletes and staff at the championships in Oregon.

Two marathon runners, four support staff and the head coach of the team had returned positive tests. The identities of the individuals involved were not disclosed.

The statement said the seven individuals had already been isolated and will remain in isolation for five days.

"Steps are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 both within the Japanese delegation as well as amongst all the teams present for the Championships," the statement said. "All athletes have been fully vaccinated as a requirement for participation in these championships."

As a precaution, all remaining members of the Japanese delegation would be required not to share common spaces with other delegations.

It said Japanese team members would "as much as possible, be housed independently to prevent the spread of contamination within the Japanese delegation."

The outbreak comes amid a surge of infections across the United States as new variants of COVID-19 take hold.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 of Oregon's 36 counties were now deemed to be at "high" risk of the virus.

Earlier Saturday, British athlete Morgan Lake announced she had been forced to withdraw from the World Championships after testing positive for COVID-19.

Lake said she had spent five days in isolation without showing any symptoms but was still testing positive for the virus.

"There's bad timing and there's being exposed to COVID on the week of world champs," Lake wrote on Twitter.

"Absolutely heartbroken to have to watch from my hotel room and whilst I'm grateful to be feeling 100% fine, it's even more frustrating to know that I am physically ready to compete but can't," she tweeted.

It becomes ridiculous to see perfectly fit athletes told to isolate for no reason.

It seems like every other week everyone on Earth has covid.

It is futile to think there is something to be done obviously. Lake isolated 5 days, to no avail.

All athletes have been fully vaccinated

No need to mention about vaccine status.

The whole wold knows already, that the vaccine do not protect you to get infected.

And when I see that seven members are infected means they infected each other.

And all are fully vaccinated.

Which proves again how useless the vaccine is against the spread of the virus and the spread of the infection.

The only way to infect is by close contact including passionate kissing. Lucky people, but recently the virus is not so severe. Get well soon, just stay in bed.

No mention of anyone actually being sick! They just got a positive PCR result.

The only way to infect is by close contact including passionate kissing.

I think you're getting covid confused with monkeypox...

