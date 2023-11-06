Japanese ace Yamamoto headed to MLB after Orix agrees to transfer

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be allowed to move to a Major League Baseball team under the player posting system, the Orix Buffaloes said Sunday after it lost Game 7 of the Japan Series to the Hanshin Tigers.
The ace pitcher has been widely reported ready to move to MLB and is expected to be a top target.
“I’d like to thank my team for accepting my request,” Yamamoto was quoted by Japan’s Kyodo news agency as saying after Orix lost 7-1 in the Games 7 on Sunday.
Yamamoto pitched two games during the Japan Series — the World Series equivalent for Japanese baseball. He allowed seven earned runs in Game 1 but came back in Game 6 and struck out 14 — a series record.
The 25-year-old right-handed pitcher has a 70-29 record in Japanese baseball. His trademark is his wide assortment of breaking pitches, excellent command, and a fastball in the mid-90 mph range.
He was 16-6 this season with a 1.21 ERA.. He struck out 169 in 164 innings.
Yubaru
It was either let him go now and get money in return, or wait and get nothing!
Can't blame him nor the other good Japanese pro players for wanting to go to the MLB. More money and higher level of competition.
Like it or not, Japanese Pro Baseball is like 4A, not quite "Major" league, but just a hair above the minors!