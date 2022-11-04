Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Japanese baseball legend Sadaharu Oh hospitalized with COVID

MIYAZAKI

Sadaharu Oh, Japanese pro baseball's career home run leader and chairman of the Pacific League's SoftBank Hawks, has been hospitalized as a precaution due to the coronavirus, the club said Friday.

Oh was admitted to a hospital in Miyazaki Prefecture, where the Hawks are currently holding their autumn minicamp. The 82-year-old complained of a fever and discomfort in his throat.

On Wednesday, Oh developed a 37.3 C fever. He tested positive a day later and was originally resting at the team hotel before a doctor suggested he be taken to the hospital.

