Japanese baseball legend Sadaharu Oh hospitalized with COVID

Sadaharu Oh, Japanese pro baseball's career home run leader and chairman of the Pacific League's SoftBank Hawks, has been hospitalized as a precaution due to the coronavirus, the club said Friday.

Oh was admitted to a hospital in Miyazaki Prefecture, where the Hawks are currently holding their autumn minicamp. The 82-year-old complained of a fever and discomfort in his throat.

On Wednesday, Oh developed a 37.3 C fever. He tested positive a day later and was originally resting at the team hotel before a doctor suggested he be taken to the hospital.

