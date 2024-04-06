Japanese drivers try to break through in Formula 1 but face linguistic and geographical barriers

About two dozen Japanese drivers have raced in Formula 1 over almost 50 years, and success has been limited. A Japanese driver has never won an F1 race, which means Ayumu Iwasa's goals are unbelievably high.
“I want to be in an F1 seat as a regular driver, and also be world champion,” the 22-year-old Iwasa said Friday after driving a single practice session for the RB team. “For sure it's not easy."
Iwasa was given the chance to perform before the home crowd in Japan, partly because of his nationality, his talent, and because Honda — which powers the RB team, formerly known as AlphaTauri, and its parent team Red Bull — also runs the Suzuka circuit.
He was filling in for Daniel Ricciardo, who is off to a slow start this season but will drive in Saturday qualifying and the race on Sunday when Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be the favorite after going out on the fourth lap in Australia two weeks ago.
Iwasa did all right, though even with his talent there are only 20 seats available in F!.
His practice times were not far off RB's regular driver, Japanese Yuki Tsunoda. He said he held back at bit and said his target was simply to help the team get data on the car.
“It is a quite different feeling with an F1 car,” said Iwasa, who has driven the lower formulas of car racing. "It's just amazing. The car has much more capacity to push and also the limit is much higher.”
Nerves? Not much he said before local fans at the circuit in central Japan.
“I didn’t feel so much pressure because I knew what to do in the car, and also we had a plan for the session," Iwasa said. “So I was just focusing on my job. I was able to pick up the pace a bit quicker than expected.”
Tsunoda, who has driven almost 70 races in F1, was asked why Japanese drivers have struggled.
“First of all, (we are) very far away from Europe,” Tsunoda said. “And I think mainly you want to race in Europe in junior categories to get a Super Licence. And to be close as much as possible to the Formula 1 teams, to get attention.”
He also said European drivers typically start racing at a younger age than drivers in Japan. He also added in cultural and linguistic barriers. Both Iwasa and Tsunoda speak English well and do interviews in English.
“You have to go to Europe to race and to compete against the European drivers, so that probably makes it a little bit difficult,” he said. “And obviously, the language as well. Japanese don’t speak as much good English.”
“So it’s hard to communicate well, and tell what you want specifically from the car — setup, for example. These things will take a little bit of time.”© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
28 Comments
Login to comment
Aly Rustom
Japanese drivers try to break through in Formula 1 but face linguistic and geographical barriers
Welcome to our world.
sakurasuki
Some Japanese sportsman fortunate enough to have interpreter, remember Ippei Mizuhara scandal?
However the rest of them just need to deal language barriers on daily basis on their own.
https://soranews24.com/2017/02/20/japanese-pool-player-gives-hilarious-english-interview-complete-with-ppap-reference%E3%80%90video%E3%80%91/
This one slightly better
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XJjcxP7kEI
.
It just represent average Japanese problem when need to speak language other than Japanese, what J Govt has been done about this?
KazukoHarmony
”Don’t touch my mustache.”
Hilarious!
deanzaZZR
As someone who follows motorcycle racing (MotoGP & WSBK) Japanese riders aren't cutting it there either. Honda and Yamaha are really struggling in MotoGP too.
factchecker
He also said European drivers typically start racing at a younger age than drivers in Japan. He also added in cultural and linguistic barriers. Both Iwasa and Tsunoda speak English well and do interviews in English.
Fighto!
They certainly have the talent, they just don't get the opportunities. In the past there was discrimination : the thought was that Japanese men did not have the strength to handle a F1 car. Of course laughable.
F1 is basically all European teams (with one based in the US). Japanese top notch drivers like Yuki Tsunoda are able to match it with the best of the best. Tsunoda should be in the Red Bell senior team alongside Verstappen, he has earned it.
Wishing all drivers, teams and F1 fanatics a very successful Japanese GP.
dbsaiya
Move to EU and live and race there. Use English and learn all the technical vocab, or they'll never be able to communicate effectively with the engineers and team principal. Learn from Haas' new team principal, Komatsu. His example as the first Japanese team principal in F1 should be the standard for any aspiring Japanese driver. Komatsu moved from Tokyo and earned his PhD from a university in London and became Haas' Chief Race Engineer and Engineering Director before taking over after Gunther Steiner's departure. Komatsu still lives in the UK. Senna also moved from Brazil to EU when he was young, it takes that kind of commitment.
Eastman
race at home than!problem solved!
MilesTeg
Perhaps they don't start early enough but there have been over 20 Japanese F1 drivers since 1975. There are plenty of developmental series like F4 Japan and F2 and F3 which are based in Europe. They've known that they have to start earlier for a long time. Maybe if they did start earlier, they'd have the IT factor to win a championship or finish in the top 3 but so far after more than 20 drivers, no real results. Develop skills earlier but claiming language and communication are barriers are just excuses. Personally, I think the current F1 Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda is a dead end. Four seasons and his best finish was 11th. To get a seat on the top teams, which is critical in F1, you have to put in much better results. Rumours that his current team got orders from engine manufacturer Honda, that Tsunoda must stay on the team when they started considering other drivers.
Kabuto
Great clickbait for anyone who has ever had to teach EFL in Japan.
My oh my, I was triggered!
It was written:
Both Iwasa and Tsunoda speak English well and do interviews in English.
Then he totally contradicts this in the interview with:
Japanese don’t speak as much good English.
kurisupisu
Japanese don’t speak as much good English.
However, unless there is a revamp of language teaching in Japanese schools then Japanese youngsters will never achieve any type of linguistic prowess that is common in Europe.
K3PO
Because English acquisition is critical to driving cars exceedingly fast.
nandakandamanda
Quote: “So it’s hard to communicate well, and tell what you want specifically from the car — setup, for example. These things will take a little bit of time.”
You also need to understand, in incredibly noisy conditions, what they are asking you to go out and do each lap.
You can drive fast and look like an idiot if you are not doing the rght thing.
Fighto!
Well argued. Fluent English is not needed - just as the best ballplayer in the world - Ohtani - cannot communicate in English. There are at least 1000 more important skills to master than English.
The language thing seems like an excuse to keep people from non-english speaking nations out. Ironically, the greatest F1 drivers in history have been non-native English speakers - the Sennas, Fangios, Schumacher's, and Prosts etc.
stickman1760
Tsunoda lives in the UK and speaks reasonable English so not sure what linguistic and geographical barriers the writer is referring to. The Edo period is over right
Toblerone
The language thing seems like an excuse to keep people from non-english speaking nations out.
Utter rubbish.
Toblerone
Tsunoda should be in the Red Bell senior team alongside Verstappen, he has earned it.
Get real, please.
Fighto!
Trust me, Yuki is quick. He will do well this weekend. Put him in the Red Bull car and you may be shocked at how he performs against Max.
didou
“The same for all non native speakers in a foreign country”
How could my above post be removed and considered off topic when your title is about linguistic barrier.
I am neither an English or Japanese native speaker, living for decades in countries where the language barrier has been an issue but perseverance in learning the language has been the key.
This is the same for those drivers. And how can Othani not make himself any interview in English after spending so long time in the US.
Of course, the talent of sports players is the key for them,
stickman1760
If the writer wants to write a story on why Japanese don’t succeed fine, but to blame it on language and geography is just lazy
MilesTeg
Drivers on weaker teams have to prove they belong on the top teams and Tsunoda hasn't proven anything. All the drivers are quick so you have to show you're consistently faster than others. His best result was 11th in four years. His behavior is terrible too. Temper tantrums, swearing and cursing everyone. Just another mediocre Japanese driver like all the rest before him
robert maes
They seem surprised the rest of the world does not understand that Japanese should be the world’s leading language.
there is the real problem that the dept sight of Japanese people is less good. That causes drivers to break earlier and goalkeepers to misjudge on high balls.
Most Japanese drivers just get a seat because Japanese engine providers push the real managers. Funny none of them mentions it. Of course many other drivers get seats because of rich daddy’s.(Stroll) Or heritage ( Verstappen). in any case a driver can not win the race today, but he can loose it. The race win is determined only by the chassis/engine package and the tyres. The driver is 2 % in the win projection but can with one mistake loose the race
Ah_so
Given the importance of the car, the mechanics that support them, and the poor team, English is important. If you watch any race you'll hear the almost continual communication over the radio between the team and the driver. The fact you didn't suggests you haven't been watching much F1.
Some sports are better for those with poor language skills - golf and tennis as largely solo skills. I would also add baseball - while a team game, a lot of it is quite solo - each player does his "thing" and together make a team.
Other sports where the situations are more fluid rely more on ongoing communications. Japanese soccer players tend to pick up the local language quickly because it is more important.
nandakandamanda
Just listening to radio communications between drivers and engineers today at Suzuka, some of the foreign drivers spoke pretty poor English, which was made even more incomprehensible by the noise and static.
It's musical chairs though. Raw talent will break through sure, given a smattering of luck, but it needs a raft of others factors for a seat to actually come together for you. Tsunoda has a prime seat in a Red Bull; all he has to do now is show maturity and consistency.
Toblerone
Given the importance of the car, the mechanics that support them, and the poor team, English is important. If you watch any race you'll hear the almost continual communication over the radio between the team and the driver. The fact you didn't suggests you haven't been watching much F1.
Exactly.
Toblerone
Tsunoda hasn't proven anything. All the drivers are quick so you have to show you're consistently faster than others. His best result was 11th in four years. His behavior is terrible too. Temper tantrums, swearing and cursing everyone. Just another mediocre Japanese driver like all the rest before him.
Yes.
Haaa Nemui
Haven’t watched much motor sport at all recently, which is terrible considering a family member recently signed up to a big name, but it seems the driver needs to be able to communicate to the team through a single engineer on the other end. As part of a team it’s up to both to make it work.
N. Knight
He's an excellent driver. He's making Riccardo look like a smiley grandma on a Sunday outing so far this season. It's not his fault he's driving a sh*tbox. The temper tantrums are not new for any driver on the grid. Shows he has some fire in his belly. Good lad.