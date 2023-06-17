Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's women's team is hugely popular at home Photo: AFP/File
soccer

Japanese fans facing Women's World Cup TV blackout

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese soccer fans are facing a TV blackout for next month's Women's World Cup, with some warning failure to strike a broadcasting deal would be a "missed opportunity".

The country won the tournament in 2011 and reached the final again four years later, but its broadcasters have yet to reach an agreement to televise games before the competition kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on July 20.

TV rights for the Women's World Cup are being sold independently of the men's competition for the first time.

FIFA on Wednesday announced that it had struck a deal with the European Broadcasting Union to televise games, avoiding a controversial blackout in the "Big Five" European nations.

That leaves Japan as one of the last major countries to reach an agreement, and fans are worried that it will damage women's soccer's standing at home.

Mariko Takata, 41, plans to travel to New Zealand to watch Japan's opener against Zambia on July 22 before returning home.

But she has no idea where she will watch the rest of the team's games.

"Women's soccer isn't usually as popular as men's soccer and there is a chance it will be a really big deal if they go far in the tournament," she told AFP on Friday. "It's also a good chance for people to support the team and create some memories even if they don't win, so it would be a missed opportunity for women's soccer."

The national women's team -- nicknamed Nadeshiko after a pink flower that symbolizes femininity in Japan -- became hugely popular at home after they beat the United States on penalties to win the 2011 title.

The players became overnight stars and the team went on to reach the final of the 2012 Olympics and 2015 World Cup.

Japan Football Association chief Kozo Tashima said this week he was "very worried" that fans would not be able to watch them in action next month.

"I hope this can be resolved before the tournament so that people all over the country can support the team," he said as coach Futoshi Ikeda named his World Cup squad on Tuesday.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been critical of broadcasters, who he said offered "100 times less" to screen the Women's World Cup compared to the men's tournament.

Tashima said the JFA had not been involved in negotiations but he understood there was still "a big gap" between parties.

He said fans in Japan would be able to watch games for free on the world governing body's FIFA Plus website, but would not be able to listen to Japanese commentary.

"I'm not sure if people who didn't previously have any interest would watch it on FIFA Plus," he said. "It's important that games are shown on terrestrial TV."

Fan Takata expressed hope that a deal would be struck in time.

"For better or for worse, when something is decided somewhere else, there is pressure for Japan to decide as well," she said. "European countries reached an agreement the other day so my hope is that it will also be decided here soon."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog