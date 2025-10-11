Japanese fans leave lasting impression at Under-20 World Cup in Chile

soccer

By NAYARA BATSCHKE and MATÍAS DELACROIX

Chile will feel a little quieter now that Japan is out of the men's Under-20 World Cup.

With drums, banners, flags, and signs, the Japanese fans stole the show with their heartfelt support as their team advanced to the round of 16 following a perfect group-stage campaign. It all ended Wednesday with a 1-0 loss to France.

“I moved to Mexico literally three days ago to open a ramen restaurant,” Toshi Yoshizawa, a 43-year-old fan, told The Associated Press. “This World Cup and this national team made it easy for me to cross the ocean.”

Yoshizawa was part of a small but loud group that captivated Chile with their boisterous presence in stadiums, whether in Santiago or Valparaíso. Some traveled alone, others are businessmen living in Chile, and still others, like Yoshizawa, met some of his fellow fans during the Asian qualifying rounds, held in China last February.

In Wednesday's match played at Santiago’s National Stadium, the fans cheered with an energy and devotion that forged a bond with the local fans and that was felt by the players.

“Thank you very much, Chile! We are very proud of your culture!” players wrote on a board in their locker room before leaving the stadium.

While players boarded the bus to leave the stadium, dozens of fans lingered in the stands for a few more minutes to organize and clean their seats and the aisles, erasing any trace of the noisy party that had been going on there shortly before.

“It’s one of our traditions: we grew up with the teaching that we should leave a place cleaner than when we arrived,” Yoshizawa explained.

