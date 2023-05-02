Japanese figure skater Takahashi retires with ice dance partner

figure skating

Japanese figure skater Daisuke Takahashi, who became the first Asian man to win a world title in 2010, announced his competitive retirement with ice dance partner Kana Muramoto on Monday.

The 37-year-old Takahashi claimed the men's singles world title in Turin ahead of Canada's Patrick Chan and France's Brian Joubert, one month after winning bronze at the Vancouver Olympics.

He retired from competition in 2014 but returned four years later, then switched to ice dance in 2020 with Muramoto as his partner.

The pair, nicknamed "Kanadai", competed at this year's world figure skating championships in Saitama, north of Tokyo, before representing Japan at the World Team Trophy in Tokyo last month.

They said in a video posted on their Instagram account that they were "looking for a good time to announce" their retirement from competition.

"Now is the time to announce it," Takahashi said.

Takahashi competed at three Winter Games, and his bronze in 2010 was Japan's first-ever figure skating Olympic medal in men's singles.

He also won two silver medals at the world championships.

The 30-year-old Muramoto competed in ice dance at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics with former partner Chris Reed, finishing 15th.

