Japan's Mone Chiba, 19, skating to Donna Summer's 'Last Dance', scored 70.86 to edge ahead of Amber Glenn of the United States Image: AFP
figure skating

Japanese figure skaters lead the way at Cup of China

CHONGQING, China

Japanese figure skaters Mone Chiba and Shun Sato topped the standings after shining in the short programme at the Grand Prix Cup of China in Chongqing on Friday.

Chiba, 19, skating to Donna Summer's "Last Dance", scored 70.86 to edge 0.02 points ahead of Amber Glenn of the United States.

Rion Sumiyoshi, also of Japan, was less than half a point behind in third place.

In the men's event, 20-year-old Sato delivered an almost flawless routine on the way to a season's best 98.75.

That gave him a five-point lead over Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan ahead of Saturday's free skate.

France's Adam Siao Him Fa, reigning champion in Chongqing, came in third with 91.22, after the World bronze medalist landed his signature backflip but fell attempting a quadruple jump.

China's Jin Boyang -- a two-time World bronze medallist -- sits sixth after scoring 83.66 in front of his home crowd.

In ice dance, European champions and real-life Italian couple Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri were first, leading by three points ahead of Canadians Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, followed by Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko of the US in third.

Buoyed by their 84.84 points ahead of Saturday's free skate program, the Italian duo look set to improve on their second place at the French Grand Prix earlier in November.

In the pairs event, Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii -- also of Italy -- put on a dazzling display to take first place.

They are ahead of Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin, with Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud of Canada at third.

The German pair were on course for a massive score before Volodin inexplicably fell during a step sequence.

The Cup of China is the final Grand Prix in the 2024/25 series, representing the last chance for skaters to qualify for December's final in Grenoble.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

