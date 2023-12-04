Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Shinji Ono (centre) poses with his Feyenoord after they won the 2002 UEFA Cup Photo: AFP
soccer

Japanese soccer great Shinji 'Genius' Ono retires at 44

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Japanese great Shinji Ono retired from soccer at the age of 44 on Sunday, ending a career that saw him become the first player from his country to win a European club trophy.

Ono was part of the Feyenoord team that beat Borussia Dortmund in the 2002 UEFA Cup final, during a successful four-year stint with the Dutch club.

The attacking midfielder was part of a pioneering wave of Japanese players moving to Europe in the late 1990s and early 2000s, along with Hidetoshi Nakata and Kazuyoshi Miura.

Nicknamed "Genius", Ono made his international debut as an 18-year-old and played for Japan at the 1998 World Cup in France two months later.

He played at three World Cups and won 56 caps, scoring six international goals.

Ono was named Asian player of the year in 2000 and also had stints with clubs in Germany and Australia, winning the A-League Premiership with Western Sydney Wanderers in 2013.

He also won the J.League and Asian Champions League with Urawa Red Diamonds and the 2000 Asian Cup with Japan.

Ono made his final appearance Sunday for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo in a 2-0 defeat to Urawa on the final day of the J.League season.

Several of his former Japan team-mates are still playing into their 40s and beyond, including 56-year-old striker 'King Kazu' Miura.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel