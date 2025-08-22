Japanese soccer player fined A$5,000 for betting fraud in Australia

soccer

A Japanese football player who played in the Australian A-League was convicted of betting corruption and fined A$5,000 ($3,200) by a Melbourne court Friday.

The Melbourne Magistrates' Court ruled that Riku Danzaki, 25, a former midfielder for Melbourne-based A-League club Western United, deliberately received yellow cards to manipulate betting outcomes.

According to the Japan Football Association, this is the first time a Japanese player has been found guilty of misconduct in a top-tier league match overseas.

Danzaki's friend and co-accused, Yuta Hirayama, 27, a student who played for an amateur soccer club in Melbourne, was also convicted of the same charges and fined AU$5,000 for his role in the scheme.

Magistrate Nick Goodenough said the pair's sentence was significantly discounted from the maximum 10 years imprisonment due to their cooperation with the investigation, early guilty pleas and the fact they showed remorse.

According to Goodenough, the pair discussed and planned for Danzaki to deliberately receive yellow cards during four A-League matches between April and May, allowing Hirayama to use that knowledge to place successful bets on three of the matches, before the fourth betting attempt was rejected by an online bookmaker.

The pair made almost AU$16,000 on the bets, court documents showed.

"Teams lose, teams win, teams draw, but on any given day, either team has a chance. What you have both done is a betrayal of that ideal and that trust," Goodenough told the court.

The two men were arrested on May 30 and later released on bail, ultimately pleading guilty to the charges last week.

Danzaki joined Western United in Australian football's top division in 2023 after playing for Brisbane Roar in the league. He made his professional debut in 2019 for Consadole Sapporo, playing in the J.League first division, before stints with clubs including J2 outfit JEF United Chiba and Scottish side Motherwell.

Hirayama played last season with the Bayside Argonauts after several years playing for clubs in Queensland, according to the Herald Sun newspaper.

