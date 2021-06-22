Japanese soccer star Kumi Yokoyama comes out as transgender man

Japanese Women's World Cup star Kumi Yokoyama has come out as a transgender man -- one of the few athletes to do so in a country where LGBTQ rights lag behind other developed nations.
Yokoyama, who represented Japan at the 2019 Women's World Cup and currently plays for National Women's Soccer League side Washington Spirit, said living in the United States made it easier to be "open" about sexuality and gender.
"Recently, the term LGBTQ has become familiar in Japan, and you see it in the media nowadays," said the 27-year-old. "But I thought that if people in my position didn't speak up, things wouldn't progress."
Yokoyama's message was posted on the YouTube channel of former Japan teammate Yuki Nagasato -- a World Cup winner in 2011.
Yokoyama, who wishes to be referred by the gender-neutral pronouns "they" and "them", had a breast-removal operation at the age of 20.
They intend to have further gender reassignment surgery after they have retired from playing.
The forward said there was pressure to conform to gender norms in Japan, but there was less discrimination in the United States and Germany, where Yokoyama previously played for Frankfurt.
"In Japan, you're always asked 'do you have a boyfriend?' but here it's normal to ask 'do you prefer men or women,'" Yokoyama said.
"I hid it from my teammates in the beginning, but they told me it was uncool to hide it, and that I didn't have to."
Yokoyama found support from Washington Spirit, who tweeted: "We support and are so proud of you Kumi. Thank you for showing the world it's OK to embrace who you are!"
On Monday, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was chosen as the first transgender Olympic athlete.
Hubbard, 43, who transitioned to female in her 30s, met all the qualification criteria for transgender athletes.© 2021 AFP
80 Comments
P. Smith
Good for Yokoyama. Now, go and earn a sport on the mens’ teams.
Thomas Tank
How exactly does that work in Japanese? Ridiculous.
maxjapank
I'm happy that Yokoyama can be open and have those around be supportive. Everyone should embrace who they are.
P. Smith
I see at least four people think Yokoyama should continue to compete with biological females despite Yokoyama announcing that Yokoyama is a man. Odd.
nandakandamanda
I'm confused. Playing currently for a women's team?
oldman_13
Congratulations!
TokyoJoe
Retirement from women's sport incoming then?
Fighto!
Surely "they" have forfeited "their" right to play in womens soccer teams, including the Japan national team. "They" are a transgender man.
Or can "they" now choose which team to play in?
didou
They is plural. If she considers as a man. It should be he .
I don't think so.
Every day, we are getting closer of a lgbt Olympics to be held after the Paralympics.
letsberealistic
Thomas TankToday 07:53 am JST
Each to their own; what difference does it make to you what gender people choose to be?
itsonlyrocknroll
The Q identifies with queer, I had to look it up. HR confirmed.
Hiro
Does it really matter? Personally i don't really care as long they actually are good at soccer. I watch sport for entertainment.
Michael Machida
This is disturbing on so many levels.
nandakandamanda
So, Kumi, you like women, right? Is that what you wanted to say? That's fine, and nothing unusual, but why did it take so long to work that out from the article?
It may be 'normal' in certain circles, but if someone asked me if I liked men or women, I would say that is a predatory question, none of their business, and to stop trying to categorize and box me in.
snowymountainhell
Your *“HR” @itsonlyrocknroll 8:19am, “confirmed” it means just “Queer”*?
“Q” can also refer to “Questioning”. - “Questioning” refers to “people who may be unsure of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.” - So, perhaps it looks like not all “Q”’s are “Queer”?
Would be interesting to read ‘how and why’ an HR department would ‘collect & use’ such information?
Wobot
I do remember an academic suggesting the only way to have fair sports would be to have a category solely for biological women and an open category for everyone else.
All this LTGBQ news recently feels like 'shock doctrine' though. How does the media know to put it out there? It seems odd to have so much lined up every day
Victor
If Yokoyama knew Yokoyama was a man, then wouldn't it be considered cheating to play on woman's team until now?
Jeans and T-shirt
And their decision affects me in no way, shape, or form. I say good for them.
They should now compete against the men, though.
siniestro
Everyone should understand that sexual preference has NOTHING to do with gender. Everyone is free and should be to have any sexual preference they want.
Though the gender they were born does not change and ww should accept just because someone prefers or wants to be called something else that we should do it. You cannot do what you prefer just because you want to. I prefer to be called Sir or King or whatever else i come up, does that means i will force the whole society to follow my request? If everyone can decide at some point to change how wants to be called and we accept that then why not me not be allowed to be called King?
People can do whatver surgery they wish and change their body but that does not change their gender. If i have an accident and lose my geneticals will that make me change gender?
This whole think has gone so wrong. The gender is what it is by the chromosome and stays this way. What anyone does with their sexuality is their own business and actually we dont really want to know. You can inform people that are potential interest and thats it.
She can keep playing at womens club because SHE is a woman. Thank you for informing us about your sexual preference and good luck. You have no right to demand to be called as YOU want. You can ask your potential partner to call however you want but society will call you as register.
Any criticism welcome.
kohakuebisu
This is the "sports" section as well. During the US Open Golf and football Euros, NPB, and the incredible Shohei Ohtani hitting like crazy, the top sports stories on consecutive days have been "Pride House person says let's have diversity", "NZ picks transwoman", and "Football star comes out as man". Has there been one story about the Hanshin Tigers this season? Because they are having a season to remember and their gaijin players are doing the business.
itsonlyrocknroll
HR UK, snowymountainhell, thank you for providing further insight. questioning,
You know, snowymountainhell, queer is not a term of derision, not something one turns there nose up, well maybe in the UK 1950/60 when queer was a criminal offence.
Would you support queer is cool?
Or questioning is a just casual raise of the eye brow?
Wakarimasen
Great. Now she can be eligible to play for the Japanese men’s team.
Reckless
Finally we are entering an era where people can openly be themselves. Instead of male or female sports we might have a lightweight football league under 80 kg or so and a heavyweight league.
Garthgoyle
OMG! This woke stuff pushed down people's throat is getting too urusai. I've never had any problems hanging out at gay clubs, pride parade and stuff but lately, this is too much. Like protestors in Korea not letting their hate towards Japan rest not even for even a second. So urusai.
Addfwyn
@TokyoJoe
It is in the article that they plan to continue to move forward with transitioning and surgery after they retire from the sport, yes.
@didou
I hear this all the time, but it is not a new usage of they. They has been used as a gender neutral pronoun in English for a very long time (since the 14th or 15th century), even before people were as outspoken about gender as they are now. Historically if you are referring to an individual and did not know their gender, 'they' could be used. As an example, if the antecdent were unknown. "Somebody ate my sandwich. I hope that they pay me back".
I would be surprised if you hadn't used it in this sense without even realising it.
snowymountainhell
A question for the writers and commenters here:
Confused? The whole team “They”, the Washington Spirit or, just one individual?
snowymountainhell
Choose whomever and however you want to live your life. - However, the whole ‘pronouns’ issue remains confusing.
Alfie Noakes
And no mention at all of the several Coronavirus clusters hitting teams at Copa America in Brazil right now. It's almost as if the daily LTBGQ stories are designed simply to attract disgruntled posters.....
Tora
Yokoyama, who wishes to be referred by the gender-neutral pronouns "they" and "them", had a breast-removal operation at the age of 20.
Try: Kare ra (gender-neutral plural pronoun). Yeah, there is no gender-neutral singular pronoun, as in English. Next, authorities will redesign our language to accommodate what they will call "in response to societal change".
kiwiboy
Well, we Ls, Gs and Bs don't need our own olympics - we're just who we are, living as the sex we were born as.
It's the Ts where it gets problematic when it comes to sport.
If born a guy, you should never play in female sports at competition level. That's an unfair advantage.
Mat
I care about anyones sexual or gender preferences about as much as I care if you like blondes or brunettes or prefer wine or beer.
It really makes no difference.
If you are the kind of asshat that goes to parties and tells everyone you're a vegan and denounces everyone else as being wrong for eating meat because it's not your preference, then you're the same kind of person that gets offended at people you dont know and wont meet or talk to having a pronoun preference.
BackpackingNepal
Not only straight people and children, even LGBTQ people themselves get confused over their mix match.....a man as a woman and a woman as a man playing at same game and one day even at same team. What in the world we are living when we just want a simple life.
isoducky
I'm in full support on this.
While Yokohama has declared herself to be a transman, she has not been doping or taking any drugs to suppress or enhance features. They have even gone so far as to say they wouldn't begin more invasive and aggressive procedures until after their athletic retirement.
I am wholly against Hubbard, who never competed internationally until after they began their transition and began using drugs to suppress and enhance features.
One is a clean athlete the other is getting away with a doping loophole meanwhile Caster Semenya is still getting the biggest raw deal ever.
tamanegi
Well in any case it's secured it's future post soccer as a TV talent.
Yubaru
I am just curious, did "they" notify the Japanese Women's National team that "they" were transgendered when "they" played for them?
If "they" participated in any of the matches that Japan won, would the Women's national team face any potential sanctions for having a, up to that point, "man" playing on their team?
Hito Bito
Look, let's start with small things. I guess you can do what you like with your own body, that's for one. I mean, there are people who have utterly destroyed themselves with plastic surgery, so this is the same.
Then, if you want to live as a man, even though biologically born a woman, or vice versa? Go ahead, I guess. I worry for your mental health, personally, because you are NOT a man on so many scientifically proven levels it's beyond dispute. As Love And Rockets sang, "It's all in your mind."
So..."don't be unkind!" DON'T demand that the world deceive their eyes and identify you as a man, all the time, every time, because they won't, at least on first impression and probably every time they see your comparatively tiny person. DON'T get filled with hate for the so-called "sisgenders" when people fail to call you "they/them" from the get-go. This is a RADICAL innovation in language that only a tiny sliver of activists have surrendered to. (The spell-checker doesn't recognize "cis", even here on the uber-prog-modded JT! THAT'S how radical these innovations truly are)
Finally, DO NOT criminalize people's use of language or preference for seeing you as their eyes see you (psychically a woman), or CRIMINALLY PUNISH people for failing to say "her/they/zhe" when their eyes tell them otherwise, or rain hate down on people who politely refuse to surrender to your mental fantasy that you REALLY ARE a man. They aren't hating on you, you are hating on them! In short, don't criminalize recognizing reality just for the whims of a sliver of elites who are sadly mentally confused!
Gaijinjland
F2M trans athletes IMO would have a heck of a time playing/ competing with men. I doubt they would even qualify. M2F trans athletes on the other hand are totally at an unfair advantage competing in female sports. Oh the PC world we live in.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
SO all this time "he" has been hanging out with the ladies in the locker room seeing them naked and probably getting off on it. That is one sick puppy.
inkochi
I wonder if this person refers to this person’s self as ‘they’ rather than ‘I’. Pronouns can be redundant anyway if one tries hard enough (in English, though less hard in Japanese).
sunfunbun
I admire Kumi. Difficult to come out as transgender, I absolutely think. Haven't been there, and don't understand it completely, but I empathize their plight.
It's like Elliot Page.
A tough decision, but one that settles their soul to be more comfortable with who they are.
I don't think it's about what future role does Elliot Page play...does it take away from playing a pregnant teen in the past sort of thing. Or about Kumi's male/female soccer team orientation. To me, that is a reality, but a cynical one.
Kumi needed this for their life.
Objective
Why would a self-described man want to play on a woman's football team?
snowymountainhell
Perhaps, @kiwiboy 9:49am, this adds more ‘confusion & questions’ now for persons ‘outside the community’:
Sorry, but seems you must choose only one, at most two groups, with which to specifically identify ‘inside the community’. You could be “G & B” or, “L & B”, but not both “L & G”, whether “B” or not, amirite?
Additionally, posts here may not be uniformly accepted by some where one individual refers to oneself as “we” and “our”. While it’s ‘not necessarily discriminatory or biased’, it appears somewhat ‘selectively’ enforced: “You must state “I” or “me” and not “we”.
Also, not necessarily, intentionally hurtful or exclusionary, your additional comment does seem to ‘sideline’ one group ‘within the community’ as “problematic” …
… for sports.
sunfunbun
I admire Kumi. Difficult to come out as transgender, I absolutely think. Haven't been there, and don't understand it completely, but I empathize their plight.
It's like Elliot Page.
A tough decision, but one that settles their soul to be more comfortable with who they are.
I don't think it's about what future role does Elliot Page play...does it take away from playing a pregnant teen in the past sort of thing. Or about Kumi's male/female soccer team orientation. To me, that is a reality, but a cynical one. A lot of obtuse thought posted questioning Kumi.
Kumi wanted and likely wanted this for their life.
nandakandamanda
Kumi, identifying as a man, but not wanting to be called he or him, might retire from women’s soccer and undergo more radical surgery around the age of… say 35 +/-?
Until then, I hope that zero testosterone will have been administered. That would really be testing everyone’s patience a step too far. Your problem may have been solved, great, but suddenly it could become everyone’s problem.
cleo
Difficult I think, and just as confusing as they as a singular pronoun.
彼 (kare) is male; 彼女(kanojo) is unmistakably female.
All that comes to mind is あいつ(aitsu) which has a rather derogatory ring to it.
Strangerland
Not if he's gay.
Strangerland
They and them are English words, not Japanese. Your question is like asking which way is north while standing on the north pole. It has no meaning or context.
snowymountainhell
Confused by your questions of pronouns @inkochi 10:42am:
Are you intending to refer to *your*self as “this person”
or, “that person” and referring to Kumi Yokoyama? Perhaps;
The writer(s) indicated Kumi Yokoyama would prefer:
therefore, it perhaps should be:
-* “I wonder if that person refers to that person’s self as ‘they’ rather than ‘I’.” -*
letsberealistic
Project much?
Thomas Tank
From the article:
Me: How exactly does that work in Japanese? Ridiculous.
I'm not talking about gender and whether they think they can choose it. I'm talking about the pronouns that Yokoyama wishes to be referred by. Hence the part I quoted. So I will repeat my question, but spelled out a bit more for you. Feel free to let me know if you still don't understand.
How exactly should one use "they" and "them" in Japanese? It's rather silly to use English words in Japanese sentences.
letsberealistic
Damn, people here really got a bee in their bonnet about other people's sexuality.
John Noun
Well done to her.
ian
Not a word on whether transgender men should be playing on men's divisions of sports and/or using men's toilets?
In the near future we'll probably be watching transgender men and transgender women playing against each other, they could now but they just haven't met yet.
So what we'll have is a division for men and a division for everyone else, not a division for females and a division for everyone else.
Hopefully we'll have divisions for all genders so women will not be marginalized
snowymountainhell
Ignore @11:20am above, Corrected below:
snowymountainhell
Equally confused @inkochi 10:42am with your questions of pronouns:
Are you intending to refer to yourself as “this person”?or, *
“that person” and referring to Kumi Yokoyama?
Perhaps;
The unidentified writer(s) specifically chronicled Kumi Yokoyama would prefer (“wishes”):
Therefore, keeping to what should now be appropriate and acceptable, your questions perhaps should be:
In_japan
LBGT Olympics coming soon?
Boku Dayo
The world has gone insane obviously.
The sooner she/he/it joins the men/male/XY chromosome persons league, the better I guess.
Strangerland
I'm not sure if that was a sarcastic comment or not, but I personally think this is the solution to the issue. We long ago decided that for the purposes of ensuring the meritocracy of sport, we would separate blocks of humanity into groups within which they shared an similar range of base traits, allowing for fair competition and a meritocracy within their group. We see this in the separation of sport by male/female, as well as having separate Paralympics. As the world is accepting that a percentage of us are transgender, and more people have the freedom to declare as transgender, having a separate Translympics makes sense to me in the interests of fairness and inclusiveness.
Strangerland
Where did it say Yokoyama wants them used in Japanese?
snowymountainhell
So, @cleo 11:17am, for ESL and JSL learners . . .
. . . “*that** person*” is acceptable in English, but “*that** person” in Japanese, is not* acceptable?
Is this site helpful?
Keeps popping up bottom of homepage as a recommendation.
Jeans and T-shirt
*they're
I thought that was a good example, too. When Neil deGrasse Tyson came up with it.
Happy Day
Yeah, this is idiocy taken to a new level: “They intend to have further gender reassignment surgery after they have retired from playing.”
If you want to be treated normally, that is with respect, then return the same to everyone else. Don’t start making silly demands.
NOMINATION
I haven't followed the Women's team since Homare was the captain. Is Yokoyama an important member of the team?
kiwiboy
So upon reading more, I see I miss-understood the situation. The article says transgender male, which I think is a little miss-leading with a lack of specifics.
Kumi was born a female and has only had their breasts removed. No hormone treatment, nothing. Just breasts removed and identifies as gender non-specific. Biologically, Kumi is as female as the day she was born.
My only problem with trans issues in sport is when a person born as a male transitions to female, but retains an unfair advantage due to increased muscle mass, bone structure etc - and that's not the case here at all.
Day to day, I couldn't care less what people want to identify as. Identify as an alien for all I care. Just don't compete in competitive sports leagues as a woman if you were born male.
Bjorn Tomention
"They" as in multiple personalities, or they as in there is a group of them or they as in they are not sure ?
If it is a man it should not be in the woman's team, if it is in the woman's team then it is not a man .........can't have it both ways , or, .... you cant have your cake and eat it too !!
Bjorn Tomention
I still want my money though because I still feel like I am a multi billionaire, there for I am !!
Isn't that how this game is played.?
Zaphod
Umm..... so according to current gender ideology, should he not play in the men's team? Or at least demand doing so? Funny thing about these different standards.
Thomas Tank
So....72 divisions? Or is it more now?
Thomas Tank
Where did it say she wants them used in English? It's a news article about a Japanese person on a site called Japan Today.
gundam origin
Get her to play in the men's league. She'll quickly change her mind.
Paustovsky
The screaming irony is they sound twice the 'man' than most of the 'men' commenting here.
jiji Xx
in the news this week: a "transgender woman" taking part in women's competition, and, a "transgender man" taking part in..... women's competition.
Wobot
Nobody else is using 'they' to refer to her
Boku Dayo
The creation of a TG league would be most "amusing".
Thomas Tank
Well, sure! I'll be the first to admit that "they" sounds twice as much as "man". I'm only one person while "they" indicates at least two people. Kwik maffs!
igfklin
The Japanese women's national soccer team is so far behind the Japanese men's national junior high school team in terms of ability that they lost to them by a large number of goals.
This is the reality.
Paul
Now lets see if she/he/it will stay as a female player or try to succeed as a male player...
wanderlust
At least in Japanese, -san, -sama, -kun and -chan can be used as honorifics for any person. Makes life easier.
igfklin
The Japanese women's national soccer team played a men's high school team (not a national team) in 2016.
Do you know what the result was?
The boys' high school team won with 12 goals.
Strangerland
He reminded me of it recently. It was not he who came up with it though, and I'm sure he'd tell you the same.