 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
LPGA Tour Golf
Minami Katsu, of Japan, tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the Kroger Queen City Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at TPC River's Bend in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)
golf

Japanese golfer Minami Katsu holds third-round lead at LPGA event in Shanghai

0 Comments
SHANGHAI

Minami Katsu followed up her course-record 61 with a 4-under 68 on Saturday to hold a two-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final round of the LPGA Shanghai tournament.

On Friday, Katsu holed a long putt on the 18th to finish with an 11-under 61. After 54 holes Saturday, Katsu had a 17-under total of 199 on the Qizhong Garden Golf Club course.

Minjee Lee, who won her third major title at the Women's PGA Championship in June, shot 65 on Saturday, including a birdie on her last hole, and was in a tie for second with world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul, who had a 66.

Lee began her round with a bogey and three pars.

“I had a little bit of a slow start, so it’s nice to reel off some birdies in the middle there and end up with a nice score to be contending for tomorrow," Lee said.

The Shanghai event is the first of five tournaments in Asia. There are two weeks in South Korea, including the International Crown team event, and other tournaments in Malaysia and Japan.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel