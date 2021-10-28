Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese gymnast Hitomi Hatakeda suffered a serious spinal injury in training at the world championships Photo: AFP
sports

Japanese gymnast leaves hospital after suffering serious spinal injury

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese gymnast Hitomi Hatakeda said on Wednesday that she had been discharged from hospital, one week after suffering a serious spinal injury in a training accident.

Hatakeda was diagnosed with damage to her central spinal cord and bruising of the cervical vertebrae after falling off the uneven bars during practice at the world championships.

But she posted a picture of herself on Instagram on Wednesday standing unaided outside hospital.

"I'm disappointed that I couldn't live up to the expectations of all the fans in Japan who supported me passionately at the world championships," wrote the 21-year-old. "Whether from home or abroad, I received many heartwarming words of encouragement. It pains me that I couldn't reply to all of them, but I saw them all and they gave me a lot of encouragement."

Hatakeda added that she would now focus on her recovery and "work hard to come back quickly".

Hatakeda qualified in fourth place for the women's all-around final at the world championships in Kitakyushu. Her accident came on the eve of the final, forcing her to withdraw.

The final was won by Russia's Angelina Melnikova, with Americans Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello finishing second and third.

Several of the world's top gymnasts, including American superstar Simone Biles, skipped the event.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog