Japanese Olympic athletes get big welcome on return from Paris

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (C) poses with Japanese Olympic medalists and team officials upon their return from Paris at his office in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The majority of the Japanese Olympic team returned from Paris on Tuesday and received a big welcome from hundreds of fans at Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture.

Many of the athletes who won medals were wearing them around their necks as they entered the arrival terminal, Kyodo News reported.

Japan won 45 medals — 20 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze — its second highest ever after Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

Medalists met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later in the day at his office. He told them they took on challenges and inspired everyone. "For that, I am truly grateful," he said.

On Wednesday, the Japanese Olympic team will be disbanded at a ceremony.

