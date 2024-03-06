Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Japanese Olympic Committee slapped with ¥2 bil in back taxes

TOKYO

The Japanese Olympic Committee has been slapped with around 2 billion yen in additional taxes after tax authorities found improper accounting between fiscal 2018 and 2022, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.

There was a difference of opinion over the JOC's expenses and the timing of recognizing its revenues, the source said, but the organization has revised its tax declaration and paid the additional levies to the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau.

An additional penalty tax has not been imposed, the source said, as the bureau apparently judged the committee did not intentionally hide income or manipulate its accounts.

During the bureau's investigation, the JOC argued its tax accounting was appropriate, noting it had outsourced its corporate tax calculation to a tax accountancy and been audited both by its own auditor and also an outside entity, the source said.

But the committee decided to pay the additional taxes considering the low likelihood that its appeal against the levy would be accepted, the source said.

The committee is expected to hold a press conference later in the day over the matter. It remains unclear whether the bureau's findings are linked to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics held in the summer of 2021.

The JOC is a public interest corporation and some of its businesses are exempt from taxation.

