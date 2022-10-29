Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Olympic Committee to work on anti-corruption measures

SAPPORO

The Japanese Olympic Committee plans to step up talks from around mid-November on how to prevent a recurrence of the ever-widening corruption scandal linked to last year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita revealed the plan at a meeting in Sapporo, the northern Japan city bidding to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.

A committee consisting of sports governing bodies, lawyers, accountants and municipal government officials will be set up to work on the issue.

"We want to speed up the process," said Yamashita, the men's judo open-weight gold medalist at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. "We'll try to come up with a set of measures next February at the latest."

Last week, Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, a member of the now-defunct Tokyo Olympic organizing committee who has been at the center of the corruption scandal, faced further accusations over alleged bribes from a major ad agency and a company that sold officially licensed mascot toys.

