FILE - Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Shintaro Fujinami throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Baltimore. Pitcher Shintaro Fujinami and the New York Mets agreed Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, to a $3.35 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
baseball

Japanese pitcher Shintaro Fujinami finalizes $3.35 million, 1-year contract with New York Mets

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla

The New York Mets finalized their $3.35 million, one-year contract with Japanese pitcher Shintaro Fujinami on Wednesday.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Fujinami can earn an additional $850,000 in performance bonuses for games: $100,000 for 35 and $250,000 each for 40, 55 and 60.

New York placed infielder Ronny Mauricio on the 60-day injured list as he covers from a torn right ACL sustained on Dec. 10 while playing in the Dominican Winter League.

Fujinami left the Hanshin Tigers of Japan’s Central League to sign a $3.25 million, one-year deal with Oakland under which he also earned a $100,000 performance bonus. He started 0-4 in the rotation last year and was moved to the bullpen, then made three more starts in June. He was traded to Baltimore on July 19 and was much more effective in short stints as a reliever for the AL East champion Orioles, going 2-0 with a 4.85 ERA and two saves in 30 appearances.

Fujinami, who features a 98-99 mph fastball, finished 7-8 overall with a 7.18 ERA in seven starts and 57 relief appearances. Control was an issue: He struck out 83 batters but walked 45 in 79 innings.

