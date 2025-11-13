Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai to enter MLB posting process Nov 19

baseball

By MARK ANDERSON

Tatsuya Imai will enter the posting process beginning Nov 19, agent Scott Boras said Wednesday, opening a 45-day window for the Japanese pitcher to sign with a Major League Baseball team.

Boras compared Imai to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was voted World Series MVP after helping the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat Toronto in seven games.

“Certainly, he's done everything Yamamoto's done,” Boras said at the MLB general managers meetings, adding that Imai's durability should be a selling point.

“He loves big markets,” Boras said. “We go through the list of places he may want to play and, believe me, he is someone who really wants to be on a winning team and compete at the highest level.”

The 27-year-old right-hander went 10-5 with a 1.92 ERA this season with the Pacific League’s Seibu Lions. He struck out 178 batters in 163 2/3 innings.

Imai is 58-45 with a 3.15 ERA in eight seasons with Seibu, with 907 strikeouts out in 963 2/3 innings. He is a three-time All-Star.

Imai pitched eight innings of a combined no-hitter against Fukuoka on April 18. He struck out 17 against Yokohama on June 17, breaking Daisuke Matsuzaka’s prior team record of 16 from 2004.

Under MLB’s posting agreement with Nippon Professional Baseball, the posting fee would be 20% of the first $25 million of a major league contract, including earned bonuses and options. The percentage drops to 17.5% of the next $25 million and 15% of any amount over $50 million. There would be a supplemental fee of 15% of any earned bonuses, salary escalators and exercised options.

