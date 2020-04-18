Japanese pro baseball abandons May opening

baseball

Nippon Professional Baseball's season openers will not take place in May due to the new coronavirus pandemic, while representatives of the 12 teams decided Friday to also scrap interleague play.

The removal of 18 interleague games from each team's calendar would make for a 125-game regular season, but even that could be difficult to achieve given the current public health crisis.

Although no specific date had been set to start the season, the representatives agreed in an online meeting to not start before the end of May. The interleague games between the Central and Pacific leagues have started in May since the format was established in 2005.

The interleague games, sponsored by Nippon Life Insurance Co., form the basis for a number of promotions and have become increasingly popular since they were introduced as part of the settlement that ended 2004's players strike. Each team was scheduled to play 18 games between May 26 and June 14.

"It was clear that we were going to have to reduce the number of games," said Shosaku Yokota of the Orix Buffaloes. "We decided that in such a case, it was best to protect league games."

Both leagues were originally scheduled to open play on March 20. Opening Day was then reset for April 10, and then again for April 24. Earlier this month, the teams gave up on fixing a starting time.

This year's original early start was designed to allow for a three-week break in the summer for the Tokyo Olympics. After the March 24 announcement that the Olympics would be postponed until next year, that break was no longer needed and teams still held out hope of playing a full 143-game schedule. That hope was officially extinguished Friday.

Since the Olympic decision was made, the daily number of new coronavirus infections in Japan has increased sharply, making a fixed Opening Day problematic.

