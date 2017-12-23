Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Japanese reliever Hirano, DiamondBacks, reach $6 mil, 2-year deal

2 Comments
PHOENIX

Japanese right-hander Yoshihisa Hirano and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $6 million, two-year contract.

The 33-year-old is looked at by Arizona to provide bullpen depth and possibly compete to be the team's closer. His deal was announced Friday.

Hirano spent 12 seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific League, including the last eight as a reliever. He was 3-7 with 29 saves and a 2.67 ERA in 58 relief appearances last season and 10-25 with 143 saves and a 2.64 ERA in his last four seasons, striking out 284.

He played for Japan in this year's World Baseball Classic, going 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in six relief appearances.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Diamond has full of quality hitters with some have over 1.0% on base %. It is now ready to get NL champ and to WS. It got better deal than Angels.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Best going to watch their games are no rain out and when someone homered previous day, visitors get a free large Burger.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Culture

A Foreigner’s Guide to Marriage in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

What's Happening

The Last Weekends: Savvy’s Guide To A Perfect End Of 2017

Savvy Tokyo

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Paint it Black

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tofuya Ukai: A Dining Oasis Underneath Tokyo Tower

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

Parks and Gardens

Akasakayama Park

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Careers

Savvy’s Women Of The Year: 11 Inspiring Leaders We Met In 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Present Tense: Grammatically Correct Japanese Gift Giving

GaijinPot Blog