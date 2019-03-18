Japanese ski jumping star Kobayashi soars to Raw Air title

ski jumping

By Terje BENDIKSBY

Newly-crowned ski jumping World Cup champion Ryoyu Kobayashi continued his remarkable season on Sunday by soaring to the Raw Air title in Vikersund.

The 22-year-old finished second to Slovenian Domen Prevc in Sunday's flying hill event, ending the ten-day competition in Norway with two wins, four second places and two third-place efforts.

Kobayashi has now won a maiden overall World Cup yellow bib, the Raw Air title, the Willingen Five and completed a historic clean sweep of the prestigious Four Hills Tournament this season.

He was pushed all the way in Norway, though, only pipping 2017 winner Stefan Kraft by 2.9 points with a tally of 2,461.5.

