baseball

Japanese star pitcher Sugano put up for MLB bidding

NEW YORK

Japanese star pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano has been posted by the Yomiuri Giants and is available for bidding to major league teams.

The bidding starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 5 p.m. on Jan. 7.

A right-hander who turned 31 on Oct. 11, Sugano was 14-2 with a 1.97 ERA and three shutouts in 20 games last season, striking out 131 and walking 25 in 137 1/3 innings while allowing 97 hits. He is 101-49 with a 2.32 ERA over eight seasons in Japan.

Sugano started for Japan against the United States in the semifinal of the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He did not get a decision in the Americans’ 2-1 win, allowing an unearned run and three hits in six innings with six strikeouts and a walk.

Under the posting agreement, the fee would be 20% of the first $25 million of a major league contract, including earned bonuses and options. The percentage drops to 17.5% of the next $25 million and 15% of any amount over $50 million.

