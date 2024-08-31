 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Japanese star Roki Sasaki pitches seven strong innings as his future in MLB comes into focus

0 Comments
By STEPHEN WADE
TOKYO

It's not clear if pitcher Roki Sasaki — the next big thing out of Japanese baseball — will move to Major League Baseball next season.

He turns 23 in early November and his fate is in the hands of his Japanese club Chiba Lotte Marines. And of course, it will come down to money.

But on Friday, despite arm issues earlier in the year and a slight drop in velocity and strikeouts this season, he's showed he's ready to follow Japanese stars like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Major League Baseball.

He pitched seven strong innings with seven strikeouts, three hits and two walks and no runs as the Marines defeated the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks 6-2. SoftBank has the best record in Japanese baseball this season.

Going into Friday he had pitched 77 innings with a 2.45 ERA, 91 strikeouts, 25 walks and two home runs. The big question is if this slight drop in performance will delay him from being posted to MLB when the Japanese season ends.

Sasaki's right-arm issues have been described in Japan as fatigue, which has limited his innings. His velocity is down slightly this season after missing about two months with arm soreness.

Sasaki's Japanese team Chiba Lotte will ultimately decide when he plays in MLB. A player under the age of 25 who is posted by a Japanese team is subject to international signing rules, which could limit his bonus. A player over 25 with six seasons of playing time in Japan could land a more lucrative deal.

Reports in Japan suggest that Sasaki, who before the season began suggested he hoped to move on when the season ends, may now be having second thoughts.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog