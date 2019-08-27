Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi stands in the dugout before the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, Aug 23, in Seattle. Photo: AP
baseball

Japanese stars Kikuchi and Tanaka set to face each other for first time

0 Comments
By TIM BOOTH
SEATTLE

Yusei Kikuchi made a point of watching Masahiro Tanaka growing up in Japan, whether he was pitching in his home country or once Tanaka got to the majors with the New York Yankees.

It's understandable that Kikuchi is more than a little excited about the prospect of pitching against Tanaka on Tuesday night when the Seattle Mariners host the Yankees.

"First and foremost when (manager Scott Servais) told me I was facing the Yankees, I was very pumped to face a team like this," Kikuchi said through an interpreter Monday. "Also on top of that, it's Mr. Tanaka on the other side. It's going to be a very special game and moment for me."

It will be the first meeting on the mound between the Japanese stars. Tanaka is the established veteran and two-time All-Star on his way to pitching in the postseason for the fourth time in his career. Kikuchi is still making the adjustment to the majors in his first year in Seattle, a season filled with ups and downs.

Kikuchi (5-8, 5.19 ERA) is coming into the matchup on a high after throwing a two-hitter against Toronto in his last start on Aug. 18.

"He's a guy that came to the states before me and put up a lot of good numbers so he's a role model to look up to," Kikuchi said. "To everyone back home, I want to show him a really good matchup and go out there and compete for my team and show the fans what we are made of."

Tanaka has been in enough big moments in the majors that while he acknowledged the significance of Tuesday, it was also in the context of New York being in the middle of a pennant race and Seattle in the midst of a rebuild. Tanaka (9-7, 4.68) has won two of his past three decisions but lost in his last start against Oakland.

"I'm not sure how the magnitude of it is. I think it might be different from say; I think it's all different," Tanaka said. "But say I'm going against (Yu) Darvish, if I'm going against (Kenta) Maeda or if I'm going against Kikuchi. It's kind of hard to say because I think it's perceived a little bit differently against who I'm pitching against."

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Kikuchi has been a train wreck this season. Tanaka is smooth as always... This should be no contest.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel