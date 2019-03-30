Newsletter Signup Register / Login
swimming

Japanese swimmer Fujimori suspended over doping suspicion

0 Comments
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

The governing body of swimming says Hiromasa Fujimori has been provisionally suspended while suspected of doping.

FINA says details of the 27-year-old Japanese swimmer's pending disciplinary case are confidential.

Japanese media reported Fujimori tested positive for a banned substance in December at the short-course world championships in Hangzhou, China.

Fujimori won bronze medals in the 100- and 200-meter medley races.

Any ban imposed by FINA would likely rule Fujimori out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Fujimori finished fourth in the 200 medley, a race won by Michael Phelps.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

What you need to know when you first arrive in Japan

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel