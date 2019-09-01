Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Swimmer Hagino to tie knot with singer-songwriter miwa

TOKYO

Japanese swimmer Kosuke Hagino, winner of the men's 400-meter individual medley at the Rio Olympics, will marry singer-songwriter miwa, possibly this autumn, people familiar with the matter said Sunday.

The couple, who met through TV work in October 2016, are expecting a baby this winter, they said.

At the 2016 Summer Games, the 25-year-old swimmer also won silver in the 200-meter individual medley and bronze in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter, whose popular songs include Hikarie, appeared in public broadcaster NHK's annual New Year's Eve music extravaganza for four years from 2013.

