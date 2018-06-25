Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nasa Hataoka tees off on the ninth hole during the second round of the LPGA's NW Arkansas Championship golf tournament Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark. (Charlie Kaijo/The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)
Japanese teen Nasa Hataoka wins NW Arkansas Championship

By KURT VOIGT
ROGERS, Ark

Japanese teenager Nasa Hataoka ran away with the NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday for her first PGA Tour title

The 19-year-old Hataoka won by six strokes, closing with an 8-under 63 at Pinnacle Country Club for a tournament-record 21-under 192 total. She broke the mark of 18 under set last year by So Yeon Ryu.

Hataoka won twice late last year on the Japan LPGA and has finished in the top 10 in five of her last six LPGA Tour stars, including a playof loss last month in the Kingsmill Championship.

Hataoka began the round tied with Minjee Lee for the lead.

Austin Ernst shot a 65 to finish second.

Lee and third-ranked Lexi Thompson topped the group at 13 under.

