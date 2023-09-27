Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany Soccer Cup
Bayern's scorer Frans Kraetzig celebrates after scoring his very first goal in a regular match for Bayern during the German Soccer Cup first round match between Preussen Muenster and Bayern Munich in Muenster, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
soccer

Japanese teen Taichi Fukui among 3 debutants for Bayern in 4-0 win at Münster in German Cup

MÜNSTER, Germany

Four goals, three debuts.

Bayern Munich eased to a 4-0 win at third-division team Preussen Münster to start its German Cup campaign on Tuesday, with Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, Portugal wing back Raphaël Guerreiro and Japanese teenager Taichi Fukui all making their debuts for the Bavarian powerhouse.

First-half goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Konrad Laimer and Frans Krätzig set Bayern up for a comfortable game, allowing coach Thomas Tuchel to send on Guerreiro and Fukui in the second half. Fukui usually plays for Bayern’s under-19s, while Guerreiro had been injured since his summer switch from Borussia Dortmund.

In-form French teenager Mathys Tel made his first start of the season as Tuchel made five changes to the team that thrashed Bochum 7-0 in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

Tel, who wrapped up the scoring in the 86th minute, showed his threat early on by setting up Choupo-Moting for the opener in the ninth.

Serge Gnabry had to go off shortly afterward with a left arm injury from a collision with Münster goalkeeper Johannes Schenk.

The 20-year-old Krätzig – a defender – went on in Gnabry’s place after making his debut against Bochum. Krätzig almost scored straight away, seeing his header deflected out for a corner.

There was a brief holdup midway through the half when Bayern fans threw tennis balls onto the field, apparently in protest against the German soccer federation’s scheduling of games. Bayern and Leipzig’s first-round cup games were postponed from August because of their participation in the German Super Cup.

Schenk made a fine save to deny Leon Goretzka before Laimer got the dominant visitors’ deserved second goal in the 40th. There was still time before the break for Krätzig to score his first goal for Bayern.

